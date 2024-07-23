Honoring a Living Legend: Celebrating the Incomparable, Inimitable, Transcendent, and Unparalleled Legacy of Goldwin O Caines: St. Kitts and Nevis Media Icon

Goldwin Caines is alive and still at the crease batting well, and we are committed to honoring him with the recognition he so richly deserves while he can still experience the joy of our gratitude. Celebrating his inimitable contributions to broadcasting, public service, and emergency management, we aim to give him his roses now, allowing him to savor the heavenly aroma of our appreciation and respect. Caines’ transcendent impact on St. Kitts and Nevis is unparalleled, and acknowledging his legacy during his lifetime is a testament to the profound respect and admiration he has earned from the community he has served so diligently.

Goldwin Caines, a towering figure in the media landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis, has served the citizens of the Federation with distinction and dedication. With a career spanning decades, Caines’ contributions to public service, broadcasting, and emergency management have left an indelible mark on the nation.

Caines began his journey in the world of media as an announcer for ZIZ Radio in 1969. His talent and dedication quickly propelled him to the position of senior announcer by 1970. His career at ZIZ Radio and Television saw him hold various influential roles, including Program Manager from 1972 to 1975 and Chief Information Officer for the government of St. Kitts and Nevis from 1975 to 1980. His tenure as General Manager of ZIZ Radio and Television from 1982 to 1987 solidified his reputation as a visionary leader in broadcasting.

In 2010, Goldwin Caines was honored with the prestigious Member of the Excellent Order of the British Empire (M.B.E) for his invaluable contributions to public service. This recognition underscored his commitment to the development and betterment of the Federation.

Caines’ dedication to public service extended beyond the airwaves. Since 1998, he served as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), playing a crucial role in the nation’s emergency management and public relations efforts. His expertise and experience were instrumental in guiding the agency’s communication strategies.

Throughout his career, Caines pursued continuous education and training to enhance his skills. His academic journey included training at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, England, in 1971, the Commonwealth Technical Training (CFTC) in Barbados in Internal Relations/Diplomacy in 1978, and media studies in the Republic of China (Taiwan) in 1986.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, the ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) honored him by naming the production studio “The Goldwin Caines Production Studio.” In 2023, he received the SUGAR MAS Gold Standard Award for his exceptional contribution to carnival and Sugar Mas as a media personality and icon.

Caines’ legacy continues to inspire future generations. The annual high school speech competition is named in his honor, ensuring that his commitment to excellence and public service is remembered and celebrated. Additionally, he served as the Deputy Director at the Tourism Authority, further contributing to the promotion and development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Goldwin Caines’ dedication, leadership, and passion for media and public service have left an enduring legacy. His remarkable career and numerous accolades stand as a testament to his significant impact on the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.