ST. KITTS AND NEVIS FOOTBALL FRATERNITY MOURNS PASSING OF FORMER TECHNICAL DIRECTOR LEONARD “LENNY” TAYLOR — A CARIBBEAN FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT PIONEER!

RESPECTED COACH, MENTOR AND TECHNICAL SPECIALIST REMEMBERED FOR HIS CONTRIBUTIONS TO NATIONAL FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT, YOUTH TRAINING AND THE HISTORIC 1996 CONCACAF GOLD CUP APPEARANCE BY ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES.

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SPORTS NEWS | NOVEMBER 15, 2026

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The football fraternity in St. Kitts and Nevis and across the wider Caribbean is mourning the passing of respected football coach, technical director and development specialist Leonard “Lenny” Taylor, whose distinguished career helped shape football development across several countries and generations of players.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) has joined the regional and international football community in expressing condolences following Taylor’s passing, remembering a dedicated professional whose contributions extended far beyond the football field.

Taylor served as Technical Director of the SKNFA from 2005 to 2008, a period during which he played an important role in overseeing national football development programmes, strengthening technical structures and supporting the advancement of football throughout the Federation.

During his tenure, he also briefly assumed responsibility for the senior men’s national team in early 2008.

His involvement with football in St. Kitts and Nevis did not end with that initial appointment.

In subsequent years, Taylor returned to contribute his expertise to the SKNFA’s ongoing development initiatives, particularly efforts to establish more consistent coaching methods and strengthen youth football programmes centred around the Technical Centre in St. Peters.

For Taylor, developing young players and improving coaching standards were central to building a sustainable future for Caribbean football.

A remarkable regional and international football career

Taylor’s influence extended well beyond the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis.

One of his most notable achievements came while serving as head coach of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines national football team.

Under his leadership, the Vincentian national team finished runners-up in the 1995 Caribbean Cup, securing qualification for the 1996 CONCACAF Gold Cup, one of the most significant achievements in that country’s football history. thevincentian.com +1

His international coaching experience also included collegiate football in the United States, with involvement at institutions including Medgar Evers College and City College of New York.

Taylor additionally worked within the United States youth football development system, serving as a regional coach with the United States Youth Soccer Association and contributing to coaching education initiatives in Florida.

These assignments reflected a career dedicated not simply to winning football matches, but to developing players, improving coaching expertise and establishing stronger technical foundations for the sport.

A legacy that extends beyond the football field

For the St. Kitts and Nevis football community, Taylor’s passing represents the loss of a respected figure who understood the importance of long-term investment in football development.

His work with coaches, youth players and national football programmes helped promote a philosophy built around technical improvement, discipline, structured training and opportunity.

His career also demonstrated the important role that experienced Caribbean football professionals can play in connecting regional talent with international coaching knowledge and development opportunities.

As tributes and condolences are extended, Taylor will be remembered for his commitment to the game and his contribution to football development across the Caribbean.

The SKNFA has expressed heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends, former colleagues, players and everyone whose lives were touched by his work.

Times Caribbean joins the football fraternity in extending sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Leonard “Lenny” Taylor.

His contribution to Caribbean football will remain an important part of the region’s sporting history.

Rest in eternal peace, Coach Taylor. 🕊️⚽