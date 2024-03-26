S.L. HORSFORD & CO. LTD and Department of Gender Affairs Unite: Together, Breaking Barriers and Empowering Women in Male-Dominated Fields

In a groundbreaking collaboration, the Department of Gender Affairs joined forces with S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd to host a skill training session for electricity at the Advanced Vocational Education Centre on Saturday, March 23rd. This initiative aims to pave the way for women to thrive in traditionally male-dominated fields, challenging stereotypes and creating opportunities for gender equality in the workforce.Wallis Wilkin, Marketing Manager of S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, “Together, we’re breaking barriers and creating opportunities for women to thrive in traditionally male-dominated fields.” This sentiment reflects a growing recognition of the need for inclusivity and diversity in all sectors of society, including the workforce.The event saw enthusiastic participation from women eager to learn and develop skills in the field of electricity. Through hands-on training and expert guidance, participants gained valuable insights and practical experience, empowering them to pursue careers in a sector where women have been historically underrepresented.By providing access to training and resources, initiatives like this not only empower individual women but also contribute to the overall advancement of society. As more women enter traditionally male-dominated fields, we see the dismantling of long-standing gender barriers and the creation of a more inclusive and equitable workforce.The collaboration between the Department of Gender Affairs and S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when organizations come together to address societal challenges. By leveraging their resources and expertise, they are not only facilitating skill development but also fostering a culture of gender equality and empowerment.As we look to the future, it is imperative that we continue to prioritize initiatives that support women’s participation and leadership in all areas of society. By working together and breaking down barriers, we can create a world where every individual has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of gender or background.In the words of Wallis Wilkin, “Together, we’re breaking barriers and creating opportunities for women to thrive in traditionally male-dominated fields.” With determination and collaboration, we can build a more inclusive and equitable future for all.