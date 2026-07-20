LYNDON WEBSTER ISSUES FULL APOLOGY AND RETRACTION TO THOMAS EDISON KELLY OVER FALSE FACEBOOK ALLEGATIONS

THE VALLEY, Anguilla — Lyndon Webster has issued a formal and unreserved apology to Mr. Thomas Edison Kelly, acknowledging that a series of allegations he published on Facebook were false and defamatory.

Thomas Edison Kelly

The admission is contained in a signed letter dated July 13, 2026, addressed directly to Kelly. The letter expands upon a public apology and retraction concerning comments, posts and a video published between October 2025 and January 2026.

According to Webster’s statement, the publications included a comment posted during a live broadcast of DJ Hammer’s programme on the Klass FM Facebook page on October 13, 2025.

Webster also acknowledged publishing a Facebook video on October 14, 2025, as well as additional statements on October 24, 25 and 26, 2025, November 14, 2025, and January 3, 2026.

The publications contained allegations portraying Kelly as being involved in criminality, fraud, financial wrongdoing in the United States, corruption and dishonesty. They also questioned his fitness to serve as Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Anguilla Social Security Board and included claims suggesting that public funds could be improperly handled.

Webster has now expressly withdrawn those allegations.

“I now accept that those statements are false and defamatory,” he stated in the signed letter.

Webster added: “I hereby unreservedly retract the statements in their entirety. I apologise sincerely for the serious distress, embarrassment, and damage to your reputation caused by my publication.”

The letter further confirms that Webster agreed to remove the video, comments and related Facebook posts. Any remaining related material was to be removed within 24 hours of the letter’s date.

He also undertook to publish an agreed apology and retraction on Facebook and to keep it displayed on his personal page and any Facebook page associated with him for a period of 28 days.

Webster said he had requested that third parties who reposted or shared the video remove their posts. He further undertook not to repeat the withdrawn allegations in any form, including online, by video or through any other medium.

The signed retraction reads in part:

“I have requested that any third parties who reposted or shared my Video remove their posts; and I undertake not to repeat these allegations in any form.”

The apology represents a complete withdrawal of the allegations previously published against Kelly. Webster acknowledged that he did not have a proper basis for making the claims and accepted responsibility for the resulting distress, embarrassment and reputational damage.

The letter was signed by Lyndon Webster of North Side, Anguilla, on July 13, 2026.