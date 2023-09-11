St. Kitts Records 20th Murder: 24-Year-Old Fatally Shot 15 Times in Cinema Multiplex Parking Lot

St. Kitts and Nevis was rocked by a harrowing incident as a 24-year-old man met a gruesome end, enduring a hail of over 15 bullets in the parking lot of the Caribbean Cinemas Multiplex at Buckley’s area. The night of September 9th will forever be etched in the memories of witnesses who were subjected to the horrifying sound of gunfire between 11 pm and 11:30 pm.

The Violent Crime Unit (VCU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force swiftly responded to the alarming reports. They discovered Deondre Browne, also known as Bush, a resident of New Road, St. Kitts, lying lifeless in the parking lot. Browne had been taking a leisurely stroll when he was mercilessly pursued by two armed assailants who unleashed a deadly fusillade.

The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) meticulously combed through the scene, securing crucial pieces of evidence. An extensive investigation has been launched, with updates promised to the public. Authorities implore anyone with information to come forward, underscoring the gravity of this heinous act.

This tragedy marks the 20th murder in St. Kitts and Nevis this year, sending shockwaves through the nation and prompting further urgent action from the government which seems to be helpless and clueless about how to successfully manage the state of crime in the federation. The entire community mourns, and the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its deepest condolences to all affected by this senseless act of violence.