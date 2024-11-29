ST. KITTS AND NEVIS COLLAPSED CBI PROGRAMME RESSURECTION GLOBAL TOUR CONTINUES: CIU EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN TARGETS SOUTH AFRICAN ELITE

The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, once heralded as the gold standard in economic citizenship, is undergoing a dramatic resurgence. At the helm of this ambitious revival is His Excellency Calvin St Juste, Executive Chairperson of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), who has embarked on a high-stakes global tour to reinvigorate the programme and reclaim its glory. This week, the trail leads to South Africa, where St Juste has launched an impassioned campaign to attract discerning South African investors.

In a compelling interview on Business Talk with Michael Avery, St Juste articulated the myriad benefits of St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship, positioning it as the ultimate asset for South Africans seeking financial security, wealth diversification, and global mobility.

A Visionary Leader on a Mission

St Juste, a globally respected financial expert with a decorated career spanning top-tier roles at Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and T. Rowe Price, brings unparalleled expertise to the table. With degrees from Goldey-Beacom College, Stevens Institute of Technology, and an Executive Management Certificate from Wharton Business School, he has been a driving force in reshaping the CBI programme to meet modern demands.

As Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations for St. Kitts and Nevis, St Juste’s mission transcends business—it’s a call to redefine the nation’s global economic footprint.

Why South Africa?

St Juste highlighted South Africa’s growing interest in alternative citizenship, driven by economic volatility and increasing demand for offshore investment opportunities. “St. Kitts and Nevis offers more than just a second passport—it provides a gateway to global financial freedom and unparalleled mobility,” St Juste stated during the interview.

The World’s Oldest and Most Respected CBI Programme

Established in 1984, the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme remains a trailblazer in economic citizenship. It has been recognized as the best in the industry by the CBI Index for four consecutive years. St Juste underscored the programme’s enduring reputation, emphasizing its rigorous due diligence process, diverse investment options, and strategic benefits for investors.

Tailored for South African Investors

During the interview, St Juste unpacked the specific benefits for South Africans, including:

Visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 150 countries. Wealth Diversification: Access to a stable, tax-friendly jurisdiction ideal for offshore financial planning.

Access to a stable, tax-friendly jurisdiction ideal for offshore financial planning. Lifestyle Upgrade: The pristine beauty and tranquility of St. Kitts and Nevis make it a desirable haven for high-net-worth individuals.

He also detailed the investment routes available, such as contributions to the Sustainable Growth Fund or real estate investment options.

Taking the First Steps

St Juste concluded by inviting South Africans to explore the programme, assuring them of expert guidance throughout the application process. “The St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme is not just a financial decision; it’s an investment in your future,” he said.

As the CIU Executive Chairperson continues his global tour, the spotlight on St. Kitts and Nevis grows brighter. His strategic efforts to rejuvenate the CBI Programme are not only positioning the twin-island nation as a leader in economic citizenship but also as a beacon of hope for investors seeking new horizons.

For South Africans ready to take the plunge, the opportunity to secure a St. Kitts and Nevis passport is now clearer than ever. Watch the full interview with Calvin St Juste [here].