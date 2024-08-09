St. Kitts and Nevis’ Own Roxanne Roche Poised for Victory in US Pageant—Let’s Rally Behind Her!

St. Kitts and Nevis, it’s time to unite and support one of our brightest stars on the international stage! Roxanne Roche, daughter of former Tourism Authority CEO Rosecita Bartlette-Jeffers, is proudly representing The City Beautiful, Orlando, as Mrs. Black Orlando in the upcoming Miss Black Florida Scholarship Pageant. This prestigious event will take place on November 9th and 10th in Pinellas Park, FL, and Roxanne needs our support to bring home the crown!

Roxanne, a proud Afro Caribbean-American, has dedicated her life to community service and advocacy. With dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology and Nursing from the University of Central Florida, she has volunteered in Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Texas, and across Florida, making a lasting impact on countless lives. Currently, she’s working with the Florida Health Department on chronic disease prevention and minority health initiatives through her Prevention and Wellness Initiative.

Winning the Miss Black Florida Scholarship Pageant will provide Roxanne with a larger platform to amplify her efforts, advocating for health equity and ensuring that every voice is heard. She’s more than a pageant contestant; she’s a beacon of hope, driving awareness and creating meaningful change.

Let’s come together, St. Kitts and Nevis, and show our support for Roxanne! Head over to her page, show some love, and cheer her on all the way to the crown. Together, we can help her shine even brighter on this big stage.