St. Kitts and Nevis Chooses Cybernetica as Strategic Adviser for Digital ID System, Sparking Privacy Concerns

Basseterre, St. Kitts – February 12, 2025: St. Kitts and Nevis has partnered with Cybernetica, a company renowned for its role in e-Estonia’s digital identity framework, to advise on the implementation of a national Digital Identity Authentication System. While the initiative has been praised for its potential to streamline public services and accelerate the country’s digital transformation, it has also raised significant concerns about citizen privacy and data security.

On February 10th, 2025, the Cybernetica team, led by CEO Michael Buckland, paid a courtesy call on the Honorable Minister of ICT and Post, Konris Maynard. During the meeting, the Minister clearly outlined his vision for St. Kitts and Nevis to establish itself as a regional leader, setting a standard for other countries to emulate. He stressed the importance of aligning with the nation’s long-term dreams and aspirations, underscoring that Cybernetica’s expertise and involvement would be crucial in achieving these ambitious goals.

The government plans to introduce an electronic ID card by the end of 2025, allowing residents to identify themselves both digitally and physically. Minister of Public Infrastructure and ICT Konris Maynard emphasized that the project is essential for the country’s economic and social development, calling it a reimagining of how public services are delivered.

However, digital rights advocates and privacy experts have raised alarms over potential risks associated with the system. Key concerns include:

1. Data Privacy Vulnerabilities

With Cybernetica at the helm, the system is expected to collect and centralize vast amounts of personal information. Critics warn that centralizing sensitive data increases the risk of hacking, surveillance, and unauthorized access. “Centralized digital identity systems are a goldmine for cybercriminals,” said a digital privacy expert. “Even the most secure systems can be compromised.”

2. Government Surveillance Fears

The implementation of a national digital ID system could give the government unprecedented access to citizens’ personal data and movements. Some fear this may pave the way for mass surveillance. “The government must establish clear, transparent limits on how data will be used and stored,” added the expert.

3. Lack of Legislative Safeguards

Despite promises of a policy and legislation review by Cybernetica’s consultants, critics argue that St. Kitts and Nevis lacks sufficient legal protections to prevent the misuse of personal data. Many are calling for comprehensive data privacy laws before the digital ID system is launched. “Without strict regulations, there’s little to prevent the abuse of citizens’ information,” the expert warned.

4. Digital Exclusion Risks

Concerns have also been raised about potential exclusion for those unable or unwilling to adopt digital ID technology. Citizens without access to digital devices or reliable internet could face barriers to public services if physical alternatives are not guaranteed.

Cybernetica’s lead consultant, Dr. Valentyna Tsap, emphasized that a robust digital identity system is crucial for modern governance and expressed confidence in St. Kitts and Nevis’ digital ambitions. However, many citizens remain wary, urging the government to prioritize privacy safeguards as it moves forward.

Public consultations and increased transparency have been requested to ensure that the new digital ecosystem respects and protects the privacy and rights of all residents.