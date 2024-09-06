St. Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation Meets with Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew to Discuss Promoting Chess

On Tuesday, August 3rd, members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew at his Government Headquarters office. The delegation, comprising Dr. Dennis Merchant, P’Della’P Stanley, Joalyn Myers, Uniqua Rawlins, Halla Sahely, and Mia Sahely, engaged the Prime Minister in a productive discussion about the federation’s efforts to promote chess across the twin-island federation.During the brief meeting, the team updated Prime Minister Drew on the ongoing activities and initiatives of the federation, highlighting their mission to foster greater interest and participation in the intellectual board game. The Prime Minister expressed his support for their endeavors and commended the federation’s commitment to encouraging critical thinking and strategic development through chess.The meeting marks another step in the federation’s goal to expand its outreach and inspire more players across all age groups in St. Kitts and Nevis.#ChessFederation #StKittsAndNevis #PromotingChess #CriticalThinking #YouthDevelopment #PrimeMinisterDrew