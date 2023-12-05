St. Kitts and Nevis Boasts the 5th Highest Number of Lawyers Per Capita in the World: A Legal Landscape Unveiled
St. Kitts and Nevis has a unique distinction which sets this twin-island nation apart from the rest. With a population of 50,000 and a staggering 208 lawyers, this idyllic destination proudly claims the title of having the 5th highest number of lawyers per capita in the world.
The revelation comes from the recently released list of registered legal practitioners in St. Kitts and Nevis, provided by the Registry of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (Saint Christopher Circuit). In accordance with the revised edition of the Legal Profession Act (St. Christopher and Nevis), Cap. 3.28, Section 19 (5), the comprehensive list offers insight into the legal talent that forms the backbone of the nation.
As of December 5, 2023, here is the full numbered list of legal practitioners with active practicing certificates:
1. Patricia Prudent-Phillip
2. Jan Dash
3. Edisha Ksonya Greene
4. Dahlia A. Joseph
5. Daisy Andall
6. Mikhail Alexei Xavier Charles
7. Hasani Jelani McDonald
8. Mark Anthony Graham Brantley
9. Elizabeth Ann Harper
10. Adrian Simeon Daniel
11. Leigh-Anne Wellington
12. Dia Chantelle Forrester
13. Michelle Jan Saurie Slack
14. Brian J. Barnes
15. Jennifer Harding-Marlin
16. Keinya Blake Gordon
17. Pauline Icelma Hendrickson
18. Angelina Gracy Sokoo-Bobb
19. Ricaldo V. Caines
20. Oral Martin
21. Anmarieta Melesia Staines
22. Tyler Jay Martin
23. Gillian Mary Angela Dawn André
24. Giselle Clarke-Theron
25. Christopher Michael Forde
26. Jackie Shermel Hunkins-Taylor
27. Kris Adrian Liburd
28. Merrick Ricardo Watson
29. Jeffrey Nisbett
30. Craig Donville Diago Tuckett
31. Hamilton Carl Daley
32. David Worrel Rawlins
33. Dr. Henry L.O.S. Browne, KC
34. O’Grenville Browne
35. Deidre Nyoka Williams
36. Fayola A. Olugbala
37. Emily Prentice- Blackett
38. Diana Claxton- Whittaker
39. Kurlyn D. V. Merchant
40. Chauntelle S. S. Hobson
41. Sonya L.E. Parry
42. Anthony Emmanuel Gonsalves
43. Leon Alphonso Charles
44. JeNise Carty
45. Heidi- Lynn Sutton
46. Miselle Casilda O’Brien
47. Patricia Avonelle Dublin-Lewis
48. Sandra A. Maynard
49. Jihan Adika Williams
50. Jason Hamilton
51. Keisha Spence
52. Cynthia Marissa Hobson-Newman
53. Kerry Anne Michelle Cecilia Amritt
54. Johnathan Rattan
55. Vaughan Hesketh Henderson
56. Dane Victor Clarence Elliott-Hamilton
57. Henri-Jacques Nathan Mangal
58. Crios Rolston Freeman
59. Dustin D. P. Delany
60. Erica Marshall- Forde
61. Satcha Subhas- Chandra Seamus Kissoon
62. Maya Alicia Leslie- Anne Carrington
63. Benjamin Adriel Drakes
64. Vanessa Shatana Fennell
65. Joia Winsome Simone Reece
66. Michael John Koeiman
67. Joanne Clara Chantelle Flemming
68. Vadeesha John-Brookes
69. Shabazz Maurice Johnson
70. Azard A. J. A. Gumbs
71. Talibah Victoria Opal Byron
72. Cherese Persad
73. Robin C. Guishard
74. Giselle Mills
75. S. Shanise Hazel
76. S. Lisa Hazel- Claxton
77. Deniece Alleyne
78. Simone Bullen-Thompson
79. Liska Hutchinson
80. Liandra Tiana Edwards
81. Rivi C. C. Lake
82. Eshe Hendrickson Johnson
83. Nisharma Rattan Mack
84. Sasha Lloyd
85. Kiwanna Tiniqua Alliyah Browne
86. Tashna Powell Williams
87. Violet Williams
88. Theodore L. Hobson
89. Farida L. Hobson
90. Cleone T. Stapleton- Simmonds
91. Julien Prevost
92. Shanel Ashia Taylor
93. Krysta Liburd- Clarke
94. Cherise Avianne Archibald
95. Jerry O’neil Webb
96. Midge Atria Morton
97. Maurisha Ann Robinson
98. Mary Elizabeth Ann Kelsick
99. Larkland M. Richards
100. Shawna Michelle Lake
101. Hadya Kiara Lashonda Dolphin
102. Damian E. S. Keick
103. Charles L. A. Wilkin
104. John Emile Ferdinand, KC
105. Perry Winston Joseph
106. Allison Isaac
107. Karen Hughes
108. La Shaun Kedi Kristol Smart
109. Kirtley Gregory Hardtman
110. Barbara Leona Hardtman
111. Kimberly Natasha Hanley-Belle
112. Vieoence Che Prentice
113. Kayla Rae Theeuwen
114. Frank E. Walwyn
115. Nadia Sarah Chiesa
116. Carlyle Kevin Rogers
117. Infatari Weyni Dicel Hanley
118. Shemica Kishma Maloney
119. Tammi Cecille Pilgrim
120. Benjamin Peter Henry
121. Garth St. Elmo Wilknight Patterson, K.C.
122. Brittney S. Jeffers
123. Janicia Orella Hodge
124. Rhonda Angela Nisbett-Browne
125. Shyra Ineta Wattley
126. Althea Melicia Campbell
127. Dé-Jono Jevai Jonathan Trevon Liburd
128. Hélène Anne Lewis
129. Chanté Wennique Melina Francis
130. Constance V. Mitcham
131. Lillian Benjamin Matthew
132. Tamara Malcolm
133. Siobhan Phipps
134. Jonel F. H. Powell
135. Lindsay F. P. Grant
136. Jared M. X. Tennant
137. Shamara Morton-Maynard
138. Dennis H. Merchant
139. Derriann Charles
140. Yvonne Jacita Bussue
141. Michella Adrien
142. Cindy Herbert
143. Danni Ashleigh Ianisa Maynard
144. Shelly Angela Maureen Bend
145. Yakima Chantelle Cuffy
146. De Lara MacClure Taylor
147. Jermaine Chiverton
148. W. Alethea Gumbs
149. Sherry-Ann Liburd- Charles
150. Natasha Grey
151. Jean Marshelle Dyer
152. Myrna Rosina Walwyn
153. Marlene Robertha Uter
154. Natika M. Rawlins
155. Stacey Ann Aberdeen
156. Adrian Thompson
157. Rayana Alicia Dowden
158. Palmavon Jasmin Webster
159. Henry Walter Wiggin
160. Rénal Chaia Renyise Edwards
161. Sylvestor Anthony
162. Adrian Eustace Scantlebury
163. Greatess Gordon-Hazel
164. Teshaun J. Vasquez
165. Bervis Curvis Burke
166. Shantrice Genillé Francilla Dorset
167. Kenneth Errol Ballantyne
168. Deborah E. Brookes-Mangan
169. Rushaine Ronjel Cunningham
170. Hazelyn Ross
171. Leonora L. Walwyn
172. Lanein K. Blanchette
173. Akina Makini Byron
174. Vincent F. Byron
175. Terence V. Byron
176. Edwin Krishna Roopnarine J.R.
177. Miriam Roberta Self
178. Esbon Anthony Ross
179. Kalisia Lurline Marks
180. Chesley Oneal Hamilton
181. Douglas Leonard Mendes SC
182. Christopher Malcolm Hamel-Smith SC
183. Louie Christian
184. Fitzroy DaCosta Eddy
185. Marie-Louise Leonie Francis
186. Vaughn Joseph Woodley
187. Glenford Hamilton
188. Sharina A. Laws
189. Zoie Janelle Miriam Hamilton
190. Sally Margaret-Ann Cox
191. Zenitaa Zebbra Singh
192. Sophia Lawrence
193. Michael John Fay KC
194. Ermelin Sebastian
195. Suzy Anna St. Brice
196. Brianna Renee Alexandria Brantley
197. Stacey Ann Alleyne
198. Maria Angela Cozier
199. Saundra Deneice Hector
200. Patrice Nisbett
201. Asha Emanda Joseph
202. Yuri Johanne Ronald Saunders
203. Timothy Nixon Prudhoe
204. Andwena Sherlean Lockhart
205. Khamaal Akil Collymore
206. Janine Harris-Lake
207. Azuree Nakeeda Liburd
208. Joseph H. Serrant
Remarkably, this small Caribbean nation has outpaced legal giants like Italy and Greece, ranking only below Israel, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Italy in terms of lawyers per capita. The legal landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis is undoubtedly thriving, boasting a diverse and extensive pool of legal professionals.
The legal community, including distinguished figures such as Anthony Emmanuel Gonsalves, Theodore Hobson, KC, Dr. Henry L.O.S. Browne, KC, Charles Wilkin, KC , Vincent Byron Jr., Terrance V Byron, and John Emile Ferdinand, KC, contributes not only to the local judicial system but also extends its influence regionally. Former CCJ Court Judge Sir Dennis Byron is also listed and is from St.Kitts and Nevis.
As the nation continues to flourish in various sectors, the prominence of its legal prowess adds another feather to the cap of St. Kitts and Nevis. This revelation sheds light on the richness and diversity of talent present within the legal fraternity of this Caribbean jewel, making it a noteworthy destination not only for its sun-kissed beaches but also for its legal luminaries.
