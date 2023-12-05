St. Kitts and Nevis Boasts the 5th Highest Number of Lawyers Per Capita in the World: A Legal Landscape Unveiled

****

St. Kitts and Nevis has a unique distinction which sets this twin-island nation apart from the rest. With a population of 50,000 and a staggering 208 lawyers, this idyllic destination proudly claims the title of having the 5th highest number of lawyers per capita in the world.

The revelation comes from the recently released list of registered legal practitioners in St. Kitts and Nevis, provided by the Registry of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (Saint Christopher Circuit). In accordance with the revised edition of the Legal Profession Act (St. Christopher and Nevis), Cap. 3.28, Section 19 (5), the comprehensive list offers insight into the legal talent that forms the backbone of the nation.

As of December 5, 2023, here is the full numbered list of legal practitioners with active practicing certificates:

1. Patricia Prudent-Phillip

2. Jan Dash

3. Edisha Ksonya Greene

4. Dahlia A. Joseph

5. Daisy Andall

6. Mikhail Alexei Xavier Charles

7. Hasani Jelani McDonald

8. Mark Anthony Graham Brantley

9. Elizabeth Ann Harper

10. Adrian Simeon Daniel

11. Leigh-Anne Wellington

12. Dia Chantelle Forrester

13. Michelle Jan Saurie Slack

14. Brian J. Barnes

15. Jennifer Harding-Marlin

16. Keinya Blake Gordon

17. Pauline Icelma Hendrickson

18. Angelina Gracy Sokoo-Bobb

19. Ricaldo V. Caines

20. Oral Martin

21. Anmarieta Melesia Staines

22. Tyler Jay Martin

23. Gillian Mary Angela Dawn André

24. Giselle Clarke-Theron

25. Christopher Michael Forde

26. Jackie Shermel Hunkins-Taylor

27. Kris Adrian Liburd

28. Merrick Ricardo Watson

29. Jeffrey Nisbett

30. Craig Donville Diago Tuckett

31. Hamilton Carl Daley

32. David Worrel Rawlins

33. Dr. Henry L.O.S. Browne, KC

34. O’Grenville Browne

35. Deidre Nyoka Williams

36. Fayola A. Olugbala

37. Emily Prentice- Blackett

38. Diana Claxton- Whittaker

39. Kurlyn D. V. Merchant

40. Chauntelle S. S. Hobson

41. Sonya L.E. Parry

42. Anthony Emmanuel Gonsalves

43. Leon Alphonso Charles

44. JeNise Carty

45. Heidi- Lynn Sutton

46. Miselle Casilda O’Brien

47. Patricia Avonelle Dublin-Lewis

48. Sandra A. Maynard

49. Jihan Adika Williams

50. Jason Hamilton

51. Keisha Spence

52. Cynthia Marissa Hobson-Newman

53. Kerry Anne Michelle Cecilia Amritt

54. Johnathan Rattan

55. Vaughan Hesketh Henderson

56. Dane Victor Clarence Elliott-Hamilton

57. Henri-Jacques Nathan Mangal

58. Crios Rolston Freeman

59. Dustin D. P. Delany

60. Erica Marshall- Forde

61. Satcha Subhas- Chandra Seamus Kissoon

62. Maya Alicia Leslie- Anne Carrington

63. Benjamin Adriel Drakes

64. Vanessa Shatana Fennell

65. Joia Winsome Simone Reece

66. Michael John Koeiman

67. Joanne Clara Chantelle Flemming

68. Vadeesha John-Brookes

69. Shabazz Maurice Johnson

70. Azard A. J. A. Gumbs

71. Talibah Victoria Opal Byron

72. Cherese Persad

73. Robin C. Guishard

74. Giselle Mills

75. S. Shanise Hazel

76. S. Lisa Hazel- Claxton

77. Deniece Alleyne

78. Simone Bullen-Thompson

79. Liska Hutchinson

80. Liandra Tiana Edwards

81. Rivi C. C. Lake

82. Eshe Hendrickson Johnson

83. Nisharma Rattan Mack

84. Sasha Lloyd

85. Kiwanna Tiniqua Alliyah Browne

86. Tashna Powell Williams

87. Violet Williams

88. Theodore L. Hobson

89. Farida L. Hobson

90. Cleone T. Stapleton- Simmonds

91. Julien Prevost

92. Shanel Ashia Taylor

93. Krysta Liburd- Clarke

94. Cherise Avianne Archibald

95. Jerry O’neil Webb

96. Midge Atria Morton

97. Maurisha Ann Robinson

98. Mary Elizabeth Ann Kelsick

99. Larkland M. Richards

100. Shawna Michelle Lake

101. Hadya Kiara Lashonda Dolphin

102. Damian E. S. Keick

103. Charles L. A. Wilkin

104. John Emile Ferdinand, KC

105. Perry Winston Joseph

106. Allison Isaac

107. Karen Hughes

108. La Shaun Kedi Kristol Smart

109. Kirtley Gregory Hardtman

110. Barbara Leona Hardtman

111. Kimberly Natasha Hanley-Belle

112. Vieoence Che Prentice

113. Kayla Rae Theeuwen

114. Frank E. Walwyn

115. Nadia Sarah Chiesa

116. Carlyle Kevin Rogers

117. Infatari Weyni Dicel Hanley

118. Shemica Kishma Maloney

119. Tammi Cecille Pilgrim

120. Benjamin Peter Henry

121. Garth St. Elmo Wilknight Patterson, K.C.

122. Brittney S. Jeffers

123. Janicia Orella Hodge

124. Rhonda Angela Nisbett-Browne

125. Shyra Ineta Wattley

126. Althea Melicia Campbell

127. Dé-Jono Jevai Jonathan Trevon Liburd

128. Hélène Anne Lewis

129. Chanté Wennique Melina Francis

130. Constance V. Mitcham

131. Lillian Benjamin Matthew

132. Tamara Malcolm

133. Siobhan Phipps

134. Jonel F. H. Powell

135. Lindsay F. P. Grant

136. Jared M. X. Tennant

137. Shamara Morton-Maynard

138. Dennis H. Merchant

139. Derriann Charles

140. Yvonne Jacita Bussue

141. Michella Adrien

142. Cindy Herbert

143. Danni Ashleigh Ianisa Maynard

144. Shelly Angela Maureen Bend

145. Yakima Chantelle Cuffy

146. De Lara MacClure Taylor

147. Jermaine Chiverton

148. W. Alethea Gumbs

149. Sherry-Ann Liburd- Charles

150. Natasha Grey

151. Jean Marshelle Dyer

152. Myrna Rosina Walwyn

153. Marlene Robertha Uter

154. Natika M. Rawlins

155. Stacey Ann Aberdeen

156. Adrian Thompson

157. Rayana Alicia Dowden

158. Palmavon Jasmin Webster

159. Henry Walter Wiggin

160. Rénal Chaia Renyise Edwards

161. Sylvestor Anthony

162. Adrian Eustace Scantlebury

163. Greatess Gordon-Hazel

164. Teshaun J. Vasquez

165. Bervis Curvis Burke

166. Shantrice Genillé Francilla Dorset

167. Kenneth Errol Ballantyne

168. Deborah E. Brookes-Mangan

169. Rushaine Ronjel Cunningham

170. Hazelyn Ross

171. Leonora L. Walwyn

172. Lanein K. Blanchette

173. Akina Makini Byron

174. Vincent F. Byron

175. Terence V. Byron

176. Edwin Krishna Roopnarine J.R.

177. Miriam Roberta Self

178. Esbon Anthony Ross

179. Kalisia Lurline Marks

180. Chesley Oneal Hamilton

181. Douglas Leonard Mendes SC

182. Christopher Malcolm Hamel-Smith SC

183. Louie Christian

184. Fitzroy DaCosta Eddy

185. Marie-Louise Leonie Francis

186. Vaughn Joseph Woodley

187. Glenford Hamilton

188. Sharina A. Laws

189. Zoie Janelle Miriam Hamilton

190. Sally Margaret-Ann Cox

191. Zenitaa Zebbra Singh

192. Sophia Lawrence

193. Michael John Fay KC

194. Ermelin Sebastian

195. Suzy Anna St. Brice

196. Brianna Renee Alexandria Brantley

197. Stacey Ann Alleyne

198. Maria Angela Cozier

199. Saundra Deneice Hector

200. Patrice Nisbett

201. Asha Emanda Joseph

202. Yuri Johanne Ronald Saunders

203. Timothy Nixon Prudhoe

204. Andwena Sherlean Lockhart

205. Khamaal Akil Collymore

206. Janine Harris-Lake

207. Azuree Nakeeda Liburd

208. Joseph H. Serrant

Remarkably, this small Caribbean nation has outpaced legal giants like Italy and Greece, ranking only below Israel, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Italy in terms of lawyers per capita. The legal landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis is undoubtedly thriving, boasting a diverse and extensive pool of legal professionals.

The legal community, including distinguished figures such as Anthony Emmanuel Gonsalves, Theodore Hobson, KC, Dr. Henry L.O.S. Browne, KC, Charles Wilkin, KC , Vincent Byron Jr., Terrance V Byron, and John Emile Ferdinand, KC, contributes not only to the local judicial system but also extends its influence regionally. Former CCJ Court Judge Sir Dennis Byron is also listed and is from St.Kitts and Nevis.

As the nation continues to flourish in various sectors, the prominence of its legal prowess adds another feather to the cap of St. Kitts and Nevis. This revelation sheds light on the richness and diversity of talent present within the legal fraternity of this Caribbean jewel, making it a noteworthy destination not only for its sun-kissed beaches but also for its legal luminaries.