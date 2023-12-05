In Memoriam: Trinidadian Broadcaster and Iconic Voice, David “Okee Dokee” Huggins, Leaves a Void in the Media Landscape

Trinidad and Tobago, [December 5th, 2023] – The vibrant and resonant voice that once echoed through airwaves, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners, has fallen silent. Today, we mourn the loss of a Trinidadian broadcaster and media personality par excellence, David “Okee Dokee” Huggins, who passed away after battling health challenges for an extended period.

Huggins, fondly known for his voice of god and his infectiously jovial nature, was more than just a broadcaster; he was a source of joy for his audience. His wicked sense of humor could light up the darkest rooms, and his performances were guaranteed to bring the house down. Yet, it was his unmistakable voice, rich, powerful, and glorious, that truly set him apart in the world of broadcasting.

For two decades, Huggins graced the Trinidadian airwaves, making his mark on 107.7 Radio for Life. His contributions were not limited to the radio; he lent his vocal talents to various commercials, with notable works including the iconic Anton’s Gold Rush and Massy’s Dollar Stretcher advertisements. However, it wasn’t just about entertainment for Huggins; he was a man of many talents, having composed the ‘Hosanna in the Highest’ hymn in 1991, a cherished piece at St. Theresa’s RC, Barataria parish in Trinidad.

Huggins, a resident soloist and devoted parishioner at St. Theresa’s RC, Woodbrook for over 40 years, was not only a voice on the airwaves but also a pillar in his community. His musical journey began in 1979, and he pursued formal training in Voice at the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, studying under the guidance of the renowned American singer-songwriter Shawn Stockman, lead singer of the multiplatinum R&B group Boyz II Men.

In 2017, Huggins faced a severe health setback when a diabetic foot complication led to the amputation of his right leg. Despite the challenges, he continued to contribute to the radio landscape as a well-known presenter and producer for GEM Radio Network, along with various local radio frequencies, including 105.1fm, Power 102 fm, Rhythm Radio 95.1fm, WeFm, Star 94.7, and 107.7fm.

Huggins also held a special place as the Voice of S.L Horsford & Co. Ltd in St. Kitts and Nevis, a role he embodied for over two decades. Wallis Wilkin, Marketing Manager of the Horsford’s Group of Companies, expressed, “Okee Dokee has been the voice of Horsford’s for over 20 years. His strong, powerful, and clear voiceovers made the Horsford’s Radio Ads the standard in St. Kitts and Nevis. To say he will be missed is an understatement.”

As we bid farewell to this irreplaceable talent, the legacy of David “Okee Dokee” Huggins will live on in the hearts of those who were touched by his voice and personality. Trinidad and Tobago have lost a true gem, leaving behind a void that cannot be filled. May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory continue to bring joy to those who were fortunate enough to experience the magic of his voice.