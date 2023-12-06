Maduro Declares Essequibo a New State of Venezuela, Defying International Court Ruling

Dec 05, 2023

In a shocking turn of events, Venezuela’s Head of State, Nicholas Maduro, has proclaimed Guyana’s Essequibo Region as a new state of Venezuela, completely disregarding a binding order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The controversial move comes amidst heightened tensions between the two nations and a recent referendum held on December 3, seeking citizens’ support for the annexation of the disputed territory.

Maduro, in an unprecedented move, announced the appointment of Major General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello as the governor of Guyana’s Essequibo Region. This move has sent shockwaves through international circles, raising concerns about the violation of established borders and international agreements.

Despite the ICJ’s explicit directive for Venezuela to refrain from altering Guyana’s control over the Essequibo region, Maduro’s regime has shown blatant disregard for the rule of law. The ICJ also emphasized the need for both nations to avoid actions complicating the settlement of the border controversy.

In a further defiance of international norms, Maduro’s regime has given mining and oil companies in the Essequibo region a mere three months to vacate the area. The Venezuelan government has also presented a new map, depicting the Essequibo region as part of its territory, challenging the established borders recognized by the international community.

To consolidate his audacious move, Maduro announced the creation of a new High Commission for the defense of Guayana Esequiba, extending beyond the presidential level. This move has alarmed many, signaling a potential escalation of tensions in the already volatile region.

The Venezuelan president also disclosed plans to activate a debate in the National Assembly for the approval of the Organic Law for the defense of Guayana Esequiba, a move that could further strain diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, the creation of a Comprehensive Defense Zone of Guayana Esequiba, with 3 areas of integral development and 28 development sectors, has raised concerns about the militarization of the disputed territory. Major General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello has been appointed as the sole authority over this zone, heightening worries about the potential for conflict.

In a bold mandate, Maduro instructed state-owned companies PDVSA and the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana to create the Essequibo Commission, facilitating the immediate granting of licenses for oil, gas, and mining exploration. This move not only defies international legal norms but also poses a significant threat to the environmental and economic stability of the region.

As the international community watches these developments unfold, questions arise about the potential consequences and the future of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and its neighbors, especially in light of such provocative actions that challenge established international norms.