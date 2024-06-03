Dreamy’s Inaugural Bloom and Sip Event a Resounding Success in St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts – June 3, 2024: The Dreamy Group St. Kitts is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of our flagship event, Bloom & Sip with Natalie John, held on June 2nd at the picturesque Mariposa Villa. This luxury, exclusive gathering brought together influential and successful women from across the region for an evening of fine wine, exquisite food, and the captivating art of floral arrangement.The event was graced by an impressive roster of attendees, including Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, wife of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Mrs. Michelle Jules, wife of the OECS Director General. Other notable public sector figures and power players in the St. Kitts business landscape were also present. These powerful women from various industries came together to celebrate the beauty of floral art and the spirit of community and sustainability that Bloom and Sip embodies.The ambiance at Mariposa Villa was nothing short of magical. Guests enjoyed an array of wines, cocktails, and gourmet cuisine, creating a perfect backdrop for the evening’s main attraction: a hands-on floral arrangement workshop. Natalie John, the esteemed CEO of The Dreamy Group, with her unparalleled expertise and passion, guided the attendees through the intricacies of creating stunning floral pieces. Each participant had the opportunity to design and craft their own arrangements, resulting in a collection of unique and beautiful creations that they proudly took home.Bloom and Sip is not just an event; it’s a movement aimed at promoting sustainability and developing the floral industry across the Caribbean. By bringing together like-minded women who are leaders in their fields, the event fosters a sense of responsibility towards environmental stewardship and the importance of supporting local floral businesses.Natalie John envisions Bloom and Sip becoming a standard event throughout the Caribbean, setting a new benchmark for luxury and elegance. As it grows, this event will continue to highlight the beauty and significance of floral artistry while also serving as a premier platform for networking and collaboration among influential women in the region.Our heartfelt gratitude goes to our generous sponsors, whose support made this event possible: Demerara Distillers St. Kitts Limited, Corks and Screws, Dreamy Rentals, Click Flowers USA, The Dreamy Group St. Kitts, Nelson’s Spring Water, Sunrise Airways, Rituals Sushi, Ah’len Lebanese, Hibiscus Spirits, Royal Gems, Berry Art Treats, Beauty Inside Out Boutique Salon & Spa, and Sweet Divine.The feedback from guests and sponsors has been overwhelmingly positive. One guest stated, “I am honoured to be a part of the first Bloom and Sip. I learned a lot, and it was fun and relaxing. It brought out my creativity.” A sponsor added, “The event was great, and we will be back. This event was a success, and more people should come onboard.” Ms. Natalie John, the host, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all those who attended and mentioned that there would be more in store.Due to high demand, we invite interested individuals to join our waiting list as space is limited. Stay tuned for more details on upcoming events.For more information or to join the waiting list, please contact us at 766-9189.-

