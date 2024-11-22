ST.KIITS-NEVIS TOURISM MINISTER HON. MARSHA HENDERSON IN DOHA QATAR: STRENGTHENS TIES AMID GLOBAL TOUR

================================

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, International Transport, Employment and Labour, and Urban Development of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Marsha Henderson, continued her busy international travel schedule with a significant stop in Doha, Qatar. Between engagements in Miami and the United Kingdom, Minister Henderson held high-level discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral ties in transportation and civil aviation.

In a meeting with Qatar’s Minister of Transport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, the two leaders explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in transport, mobility services, and civil aviation. The discussions emphasized the shared interest in expanding air transport between the two nations.

The meeting culminated in the signing of two landmark agreements: an Air Services Agreement and an Open Skies Memorandum. These agreements are set to increase global connectivity for both nations by integrating St. Kitts and Nevis into Qatar Airways’ expansive international network.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, Acting President of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), and Royston Griffin, Head of the Civil Aviation Department of St. Kitts and Nevis. Both representatives hailed the agreements as transformative steps toward stronger collaboration and enhanced aviation opportunities.

Minister Henderson’s visit to Qatar highlights her proactive approach to expanding international partnerships for St. Kitts and Nevis. The agreements promise to boost tourism, improve connectivity, and foster economic growth for the twin-island nation.

As Minister Henderson continues her global engagements, these diplomatic efforts signal a commitment to positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a key player in international transport and tourism development.