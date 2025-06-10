SKCA ELECTIONS ROCKED BY ILLEGAL VOTING & CONSTITUTIONAL BREACHES — Membership DEMAND JUSTICE!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – June 10, 2025

The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) is now at the centre of an escalating scandal after the leak of official documents alleging serious electoral fraud, constitutional violations, and undemocratic practices during its most recent executive elections.

A strongly worded letter, dated May 22, 2025, was sent to SKCA President Mr. Denise Phillip. In it, a group of concerned members outlined a series of disturbing irregularities related to the election held on May 19, 2025, at the St. Kitts Marriott Hotel.

The allegations include:

Illegal voting by unqualified individuals

Lack of transparency surrounding the list of eligible voters

surrounding the list of eligible voters Violations of the SKCA constitution

Wider concerns of ongoing electoral misconduct

“These actions directly contravene the SKCA’s constitution and undermine the integrity of the electoral process,” the letter declares.

Even more alarming, the members point out that this is not the first time such issues have occurred. Similar breaches were reportedly observed in the 2023 elections, raising fears of a deep-rooted pattern of electoral abuse within the Association’s leadership.

In a closing appeal, the group urges immediate corrective measures:

“Democracy and integrity must be the cornerstones of our sporting institutions.”

The letter calls on appropriate authorities to take swift and decisive action, emphasizing that the credibility of the SKCA and its future governance depend on it.

What’s Next? With national cricket development and the public trust at stake, all eyes are now on the SKCA. Will the leadership act to restore confidence — or will the Association descend further into controversy?

The cricketing community waits with bated breath.