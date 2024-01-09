Soca Stars Unite in Heartfelt Farewell: Antigua and Barbuda Bids Adieu to Beloved Ricardo Drue at Emotional Funeral

By Times Caribbean Senior Editor

Photos by Antigua Observer by NewsCo Ltd

Antigua and Barbuda, [Janaury 9th, 2024] – The vibrant streets of Antigua and Barbuda were hushed to a somber tone as the nation came together to bid a tearful farewell to soca sensation Ricardo Drue. The Holy Family Cathedral served as the poignant backdrop for a gathering of Soca Stars, who turned out in full force to pay their last respects to a cherished friend and colleague.

The emotional procession witnessed the presence of Soca luminaries such as Skinny Fabulous, Claudette Peters, Tian Winters, Asa Banton, and Teddyson John, all coming together to honor the memory of the late Ricardo Drue. The Cathedral echoed with the strains of soca beats, a testament to the profound impact Drue had on the Caribbean music scene.

Among the mourners was his fiancée, the renowned soca artist Patrice Roberts, whose visibly emotional and shaken demeanor mirrored the collective grief felt by those present. Nicola Barriteau, Ricardo Drue’s mother and a legendary Caribbean radio personality and announcer, also mourned the loss of her beloved son.

Emotional moments punctuated the ceremony, with loved ones breaking down in tears upon hearing Ricardo Drue’s unreleased song. The poignant lyrics, ‘When I am Dead and Gone, don’t cry,’ served as a powerful reminder to celebrate a life well-lived and cherish the memories of a true soca icon.

A particularly touching moment unfolded as Destra, another luminary in the soca scene, took the stage with a sensational rendition of ‘Eyes is on the Sparrow.’ The heartfelt tribute brought forth a wave of love and memories, encapsulating the soul-stirring power of soca music that Ricardo Drue dedicated his life to.

Ricardo Drue’s impact extended beyond the music, as he was a beloved figure in the soca scene, renowned for his vibrant presence at Carnival events and as the host of his show as part of the official Carnival program for the past two years. His untimely departure has sent shockwaves throughout Antigua and Barbuda, resonating not only within the local community but also across the wider Caribbean region.

As the nation mourns the loss of a true soca legend, the echoes of Ricardo Drue’s music will forever resonate in the hearts of those who cherished and celebrated his life. The soca community stands united in grief, honoring the memory of a shining star taken too soon.