BPW St. Kitts Recommences its Women’s Wellness Clinics in January 2024

Basseterre, St.Kitts (January 10th, 2024):-The Business and Professional Women (BPW), St. Kitts, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the St. Kitts and Nevis Medical and Dental Association, is set to launch its ‘Women’s Wellness Clinic’ during January, marking World Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. This marks the clinic’s return after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now in its third consecutive year.

Scheduled for Saturdays throughout January from 7:00 am to 11:30 am, the clinics will be hosted at various health centers across the Federation. The dates are as follows: January 13th at Newtown Health Centre, January 20th at Basseterre Health Centre, and January 27th at Sandy Point Medical Centre.

The primary objective of this Wellness Campaign is to raise awareness about the comprehensive services provided by health clinics, emphasizing the importance of preventive measures for women’s health. Alongside cervical cancer screenings (pap smear tests), trained nurses will offer breast cancer examinations, blood pressure tests, height, weight, and body mass index measurements, diabetes screening, and rapid HIV testing.

All members of the adult public are warmly invited to attend these clinics, seize the opportunity for free tests and consultations, and contribute to their overall health and well-being. Early detection and proactive health measures remain pivotal in ensuring a healthier and happier community.