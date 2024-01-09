Steve Liburd, West Indies U19 Women’s Head Coach, Shares Insights on Antigua Camp for 2025 ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Steve Liburd, the esteemed former Leeward Islands batsman and captain, currently holds the position of Head Coach for the West Indies U19 Rising Stars, gearing up for the 2025 ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup. In a recent interview, Liburd shed light on the team’s intensive training camp in Antigua, emphasizing the importance of meticulous preparation for the upcoming global tournament.

The camp, designed to fine-tune the squad’s skills and foster team cohesion, has been a crucible for talent and dedication. Liburd highlighted the commitment of the young athletes and their eagerness to learn, showcasing the promising future of West Indies women’s cricket.

With an illustrious playing career behind him, Liburd brings a wealth of experience to his coaching role. His emphasis on holistic player development is evident in the rigorous training regimen, which encompasses technical skills, mental resilience, and strategic prowess.

As the anticipation builds for the 2025 ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup, Steve Liburd’s leadership is steering the West Indies U19 Rising Stars towards a competitive edge, instilling a sense of pride and determination in the next generation of cricketing talent.