Nigerian Multi-Millionaire Industrialist Appointed St. Kitts–Nevis’ First-Ever Foreign-Born Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary

By Times Caribbean | Special Feature

In a move that rewrites the diplomatic playbook of the Eastern Caribbean, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has appointed Eruani Azibapu Godbless as its first-ever foreign-born and foreign-raised Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary—a decision that signals a bold recalibration of how small states leverage global power, capital, and influence in an increasingly transactional world.

This appointment is not merely ceremonial. It is strategic, unapologetically global, and reflective of a new diplomacy that prioritizes industrial scale, investment gravity, and geopolitical reach over tradition-bound norms.

A Diplomatic First—with Global Consequences

For over four decades since Independence, St. Kitts and Nevis has largely drawn its ambassadors from domestic or diaspora ranks. Breaking that mold, the elevation of a Nigerian billionaire industrialist to the highest diplomatic rank marks a doctrine shift: diplomacy as an instrument of economic acceleration.

Dr. Godbless is not a career envoy. He is an industrial architect, a physician-turned-entrepreneur whose enterprises span dredging, petroleum refining, power generation, aviation, construction, and engineering—sectors that define modern state capacity.

At a time when small island states face tightening fiscal space, climate vulnerability, and global competition for capital, the message is unmistakable: St. Kitts and Nevis is courting scale.

From Royal Lineage to Industrial Power

Born on December 25, 1973, in Epebu, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State, Dr. Godbless hails from the royal family of Chief Allwell Eruani (Obanema of Emadike, Aguda IX). His upbringing combined commerce and community service—his father a successful timber and poultry entrepreneur in Nigeria’s Niger Delta.

This grounding would later shape a philosophy that fuses enterprise with nation-building.

Medicine, Public Service—and a Strategic Pivot

Trained as a Medical Doctor at the University of Port Harcourt, with postgraduate studies in Surgery and Family Medicine, Dr. Godbless is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He practiced clinically before entering public service as a Medical Officer in Bayelsa State and later in industrial medicine with Nigerian Agip Oil Company.

His ascent in governance followed swiftly:

Chief Physician to the first civilian Governor of old Rivers State, Chief Melford Okilo

to the first civilian Governor of old Rivers State, Special Adviser on HIV/AIDS & Community Health under Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as Governor of Bayelsa State

under as Governor of Bayelsa State Chairman , State Action Committee on AIDS (SACA)

, State Action Committee on AIDS (SACA) Commissioner for Health, Bayelsa State—earning national recognition as Nigeria’s Most Innovative Commissioner

But it was after public service that Dr. Godbless made his defining leap.

The Azikel Group: Industrial Muscle, Not Paper Wealth

Dr. Godbless is the founder and sole owner of the Azikel Group, a multi-sector powerhouse comprising:

Azikel Dredging Nig. Ltd.

Azikel Petroleum

Azikel Air Ltd.

Azikel Power

Azikel Construction

From sand dredging to energy infrastructure, the Group embodies asset-heavy capitalism—the kind that builds ports, lights cities, moves cargo, and employs thousands. International business media have chronicled how Dr. Godbless transformed opportunity into an industrial empire valued in the tens of millions of U.S. dollars.

This is precisely the profile now being fused with Caribbean diplomacy.

Why This Appointment Matters

The appointment of Dr. Godbless reframes diplomacy as deal-making at scale:

Energy security partnerships

partnerships Infrastructure finance and public-private ventures

and public-private ventures South-South cooperation between the Caribbean and Africa

between the Caribbean and Africa Aviation, maritime, and logistics linkages

linkages Industrial knowledge transfer to small island economies

It also reflects an unspoken truth: global influence increasingly follows capital, not passports.

A Philosophy Aligned with Development

Dr. Godbless’ worldview centers on value creation over extraction. He has long argued that resource-rich regions—especially the Niger Delta—must industrialize locally through refining, power generation, and downstream industries to create jobs and curb instability.

This philosophy resonates with Caribbean realities, where value leakage, energy costs, and limited industrial bases remain stubborn constraints.

Personal Discipline, Global Networks

Married with children, Dr. Godbless is known for his precision, organization, and relentless work ethic. Outside business, he enjoys travel, golf, and high-level networking—a soft-power skillset increasingly essential in modern diplomacy.

A New Era of Caribbean Statecraft

This appointment will not be without controversy. Purists will question precedent. Critics will ask about allegiance. But history shows that small states survive by being nimble, not nostalgic.

By appointing a foreign-born industrial titan as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, St. Kitts and Nevis is making a calculated bet: that economic diplomacy, backed by real capital and global reach, is the currency of relevance in the 21st century.

If successful, this decision could become a case study in post-traditional diplomacy—and a template other small states may soon follow.

Times Caribbean will continue to monitor the implications of this unprecedented appointment for foreign policy, investment flows, and the evolving architecture of Caribbean diplomacy.