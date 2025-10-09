FIFA Appoints SKNFA President Atiba Harris to Prestigious Laws of the Game Committee

BREAKING NEWS:

By SKN TIMES SPORTS | Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis

In a groundbreaking achievement for St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean football community, FIFA has appointed SKNFA President Atiba Harris to the distinguished Laws of the Game Committee — one of the most influential and respected bodies in global football governance.

This historic appointment places the former international player turned administrator among an elite circle of world football leaders entrusted with overseeing, developing, and interpreting the very rules that define the world’s most popular sport. The Laws of the Game Committee plays a critical role in maintaining fairness, consistency, and the ongoing evolution of football across all continents.

FIFA’s decision to include Harris is widely viewed as a powerful endorsement of his visionary leadership and a testament to the federation’s growing influence on the global stage. It also underscores the confidence football’s world governing body has placed in the Caribbean’s capacity to contribute meaningfully to international policy and reform.

Harris now sits alongside a roster of global heavyweights — including African football icon Samuel Eto’o, whose inclusion adds a depth of experience from one of the most celebrated playing careers in the modern era.

In a statement following the announcement, President Harris described the appointment as a profound honor:

“It is an honor to serve on a committee that plays such a vital role in shaping the global game. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing development and integrity of football while representing St. Kitts and Nevis with pride,” said Harris.

Observers across the region have hailed this development as a watershed moment — not just for the SKNFA, but for small footballing nations whose voices are increasingly being heard in FIFA’s corridors of power. It symbolizes a shift towards inclusivity and recognition of leadership talent emerging from developing football nations.

Under Harris’s tenure, the SKNFA has experienced a surge in international engagement, infrastructural upgrades, and professionalization of its competitions — qualities that likely contributed to FIFA’s confidence in his appointment.

The SKNFA has expressed “immense pride and confidence” in its President, lauding the recognition as both timely and well-deserved.

“This appointment is a victory for our Federation, our players, and our country. It signals that the world is taking note of St. Kitts and Nevis as a growing force in football administration,” the association said in a release.

As Harris takes his seat at one of FIFA’s most influential tables, St. Kitts and Nevis has firmly planted its flag in the global football conversation — a small nation now contributing to the laws that govern the beautiful game itself.

— SKN TIMES SPORTS

“Raising the Caribbean Game to Global Heights.”