Dr Rowley Not Listed on INTERPOL Watch List

21 July 2025

MEDIA RELEASE

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has taken note of recent public statements by former Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who alleges that he was flagged on an INTERPOL watch list during his recent travels. Dr Rowley has called upon national authorities; including the Commissioner of Police, for an explanation, suggesting that his placement was not erroneous, but rather a calculated attempt to defame him on the international stage.

In light of these assertions, the TTPS, through its INTERPOL Bureau, promptly initiated a review of internal systems. Comprehensive checks were conducted across INTERPOL’s secure databases which yielded a definitive result: Dr Rowley is not listed on any INTERPOL watch list or international notice. No alerts, flags, or warrants are associated with his name in INTERPOL’s systems. Moreover, the TTPS confirms that it has not submitted, nor caused to be submitted, any information to INTERPOL that would justify such a listing. There is no record, directive, or procedural action from any department within the TTPS that supports the allegation of local involvement in the matter.

It is vital to clarify the nature of INTERPOL’s governance. The organization functions under rigorous protocols that require judicial documentation or formal prosecutorial requests for any individual to be listed. These procedures are managed exclusively through each member state’s National Central Bureau. The Commissioner of Police does not hold the authority to unilaterally add or remove individuals from INTERPOL systems. Such actions are governed by international legal standards, not domestic discretion.

With respect to the suggestion of political interference or state-sponsored defamation, the TTPS firmly maintains its position as an independent and apolitical institution. No evidence has emerged indicating that the organisation, or any of its members, has participated in politically motivated conduct regarding Dr Rowley.

The TTPS urges responsible dialogue in the public sphere, especially when reputational harm and institutional trust are at stake. While public scrutiny and transparency are vital to democratic processes, it is equally important that commentary is grounded in verified fact. The TTPS remains committed to protecting the rights and dignity of all citizens, and will continue to provide clear, factual updates as the matter develops.

Corporate Communications Unit

