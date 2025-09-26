SKNOC charts new strategic direction to strengthen Member Federations

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) on Sunday (Sept. 14) wrapped up a successful three-day Strategic Planning Workshop focused on shaping its 2025 – 2029 plans. Key stakeholders from all Member Federations, the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Health, and the media participated in the sessions, contributing ideas and feedback to help define the committee’s next steps. Approximately 30 representatives shared their perspectives on how the SKNOC can achieve its key performance indicators (KPIs) over the 2025–2028 quadrennial. Among the areas reviewed were: a). Increasing the number of ranked athletes and teams per sport. b). Improving the international standing of its Member Federations. c). Securing more athlete qualifiers for world and continental events. d). Expanding participation across a wider range of sports at global and regional competitions. Mr Dennis Knight, President of SKNOC, emphasized the importance of this renewed vision, noting that an internal review revealed the need for better use of resources and a more proactive approach. “Some years ago, we did a similar exercise, but this one is different. It involves not only our Member Federations but also several of our community stakeholders,” Knight said.

After three days of robust discussions, the federations, together with facilitator Mr Robert Mutsauki of RM Sports Management Consultancy, produced a draft plan that will be refined in the coming months. The draft outlines strategies, goals, core values, and the mission to guide the next four years—aimed at improving athlete performance, strengthening management, and setting a clear direction for the SKNOC. “You will see in the strategic plan that the vision extends beyond four years. By 2029, in the four key performance areas – athlete development and support, organizational effectiveness and sustainability, Olympic values, and resource mobilization—the plan makes it clear where we want to be,” Mutsauki explained. President Knight expressed optimism that many of the agreed initiatives could begin rolling out by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

