SKNFA HOSTS INTENSIVE FIFA MEMBER ASSOCIATION REFEREES TRAINING





Head of the SKNFA Referees Department Graeme Browne delivers remarks at the

opening ceremony of the training session on Tuesday December 2, at the National Bank Group

Technical Center.



FIFA Referee Instructor Peter Prendergast addressing referees and referees assessors

and instructors at the FIFA Member Association Referees Training.

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) is hosting an in-

tensive FIFA Referees Member Association (MA) training program this week at the National

Bank Group Technical Centre. The workshop brings together referees, assistant referees, and

referee assessors for a comprehensive series of technical, tactical, and fitness-focused sessions

aimed at elevating officiating standards across the Federation.

The training officially opened on Tuesday, December 2, with remarks from Head of the SKNFA

Referees Department, Graeme Browne, who urged participants to embrace the opportunity for

growth.

“As the sport continues to evolve technically, tactically and technologically, so must we. This

course is designed to challenge you to sharpen your decision making and strengthen the values

that lie at the heart of refereeing—fairness, courage and consistency,” Browne said.

“Over the next few days, you will learn from some of the best instructors in our confederation.

Embrace the opportunity, ask questions, support one another and carry forward the standard that

makes our profession so vital.”

FIFA Referee Instructor Peter Prendergast also addressed the gathering, praising the SKNFA for

the strides it has made in supporting referee development and football advancement in St. Kitts

and Nevis. “A valiant effort is made in most cases in most countries to try and create an envi-

ronment in which football is played and an environment in which referees operate…to have ac-

quired this building and to try and get a proper technical centre going with football fields and

stuff, congratulations to the SKNFA,” Prendergast said. “So I applaud the SKNFA for doing this.

Be ready for a week of activity because we’re going to give you the best that we have, as we al-

ways do, regardless.”

Additional remarks were delivered by fellow facilitators Javier Santos, FIFA Referee Instructor

and Development Officer, and Alan Brown, FIFA Fitness Instructor.

Santos underscored the wealth of opportunities available to referees who excel:

“As usual, we are looking for new talents and we are following up on the local talents and the

FIFA elite referees…There are many, many opportunities, not just in CONCACAF, but also in

CFU, in local tournaments. There are some countries that invite some of you to officiate games,”

he said. “So there are international opportunities for you to show that you are ready, to show that

you are in a good level to be in another stage.”

Brown highlighted the critical role of fitness in referee performance:

“I know this impact (of fitness) on your referee career or your referee performance. So again, I’m

really, really happy to be here in St. Kitts and Nevis one year more. I’m happy to see the old fac-

es and also the new faces.”

The FIFA MA Referees Training continues throughout the week as participants engage in class-

room sessions, on-field practicals, and fitness evaluations—all designed to strengthen the quality,

consistency, and professionalism of match officiating within the Federation.