SAVE OUR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS: PLP SHREDS DR. DREW’S MISLEADING SIDF NARRATIVE — “THE OUTGOING PRIME MINISTER CANNOT BE TRUSTED WITH THE TRUTH”

The Peoples Labour Party (PLP) is sounding a national alarm: Save Our St. Kitts and Nevis — because, according to the PLP, outgoing Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew continues to mislead the public about the origins and operations of the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF).

The PLP states plainly that the SIDF was not created by Team Unity, but under the Douglas Labour Government as a private foundation receiving public CBI revenues shielded from the scrutiny of the Accountant General and Director of Audit. This structure, they argue, allowed millions to be spent without proper accountability, and was even used as a political weapon — including withholding financial support from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) during its fiscal crisis, when salary cheques for Nevisian workers bounced under federal oversight.

In contrast, the PLP highlights how Team Unity restored fairness, transparency, and national balance.

They secured the first-ever Nevis representative, Mr. Leon Lescott, on the SIDF Board of Councillors — a historic act of inclusion. They also ensured that tens of millions in SIDF resources were invested openly in Nevis, funding the new Treasury Building, the $9 million Alexandra Hospital upgrade, equipment for the Control Tower, generators for NEVLEC, the Mondo Track, renewable energy initiatives, the water taxi sector, and more — all with the full knowledge and involvement of the NIA.

Team Unity also delivered record budgetary support, moving Nevis’ allocation from zero under Douglas Labour to over $66 million, and ensuring Nevisian workers received double salaries annually, including those in statutory bodies.

Today, the PLP argues, families across St. Kitts and Nevis face worsening hardship and instability under Dr. Drew. Instead of addressing these problems, they say the outgoing Prime Minister has chosen to distract the nation with misinformation.

The PLP concludes emphatically:

“Let’s Save Our St. Kitts and Nevis — before more damage is done.”