COOLING WITH COMPASSION! Top Class AC & Refrigeration Donates 24,000 BTU Unit to SKN Association of Persons with Disabilities

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a heartwarming act of generosity, Top Class AC & Refrigeration Services has turned up the cool factor at the St. Kitts and Nevis Association of Persons with Disabilities by donating a brand-new 24,000 BTU air conditioning unit—complete with FREE installation—to ensure the comfort of those utilizing the organization’s computer room.

Leading the charge in this remarkable gesture was Wendell Nanton, Owner and Managing Director of Top Class AC & Refrigeration, who was personally present to hand over the much-needed donation to the association.

This game-changing contribution will revolutionize the learning environment, providing a refreshing and comfortable space for members to access technology, develop skills, and stay connected in a climate-controlled setting.

“We believe in giving back to the community, and this was a cause we simply couldn’t ignore,” said Nanton. “Everyone deserves a comfortable and accessible space to learn, grow, and thrive.”

The donation is a massive boost for the association, which has been striving to create a more inclusive and accommodating environment for persons with disabilities.

With the scorching Caribbean heat now defeated by top-tier cooling power, the organization can focus on empowerment, education, and opportunity—without breaking a sweat!

Kudos to Wendell Nanton and Top Class AC & Refrigeration for proving that true service goes beyond business—it’s about changing lives!

