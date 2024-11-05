SKN TVET COUNCIL ENCOURAGES TECHNICAL SKILLS IN SCHOOLS
Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, November 05, 2024: The importance of technical skills was
discussed briefly Tuesday October 5, at the Washington Archibald High School (WAHS) when
officials from the St. Kitts and Nevis Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council
(SKNTVETC) visited the institution.
Representatives from SKNTVETC relayed that the school visits are a part of the month of
activities with the aim to sensitize students on the importance of pursuing a career in the
technical and vocational fields. It was further stated that TVET offers a more practical and
hands-on approach to learning, providing students with practical, relevant skills and training
needed for specific careers.
The school visits commenced at the WAHS and will continue throughout November to the
various secondary schools across St. Kitts and Nevis. Visits will resume on Monday November
11, at the Cayon High, on Tuesday November 12, the Verchilds High School and the Basseterre
High School on Thursday, November 14. Both the Charlestown and Gingerland Secondary
Schools will be visited on Friday November 15. A visit to the Saddlers Secondary will take place
on Monday November 18. School visits will culminate at the Charles E. Mills Secondary School
on Thursday November 21.
SKNTVETC Awareness Month of activities is celebrated under the theme, “TVET: Igniting
Potential for Holistic Growth and Development”.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.