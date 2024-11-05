SKN TVET COUNCIL ENCOURAGES TECHNICAL SKILLS IN SCHOOLS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, November 05, 2024:​ The importance of technical skills was

discussed briefly Tuesday October 5, at the Washington Archibald High School (WAHS) when

officials from the St. Kitts and Nevis Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council

(SKNTVETC) visited the institution.

Representatives from SKNTVETC relayed that the school visits are a part of the month of

activities with the aim to sensitize students on the importance of pursuing a career in the

technical and vocational fields. It was further stated that TVET offers a more practical and

hands-on approach to learning, providing students with practical, relevant skills and training

needed for specific careers.

The school visits commenced at the WAHS and will continue throughout November to the

various secondary schools across St. Kitts and Nevis. Visits will resume on Monday November

11, at the Cayon High, on Tuesday November 12, the Verchilds High School and the Basseterre

High School on Thursday, November 14. Both the Charlestown and Gingerland Secondary

Schools will be visited on Friday November 15. A visit to the Saddlers Secondary will take place

on Monday November 18. School visits will culminate at the Charles E. Mills Secondary School

on Thursday November 21.

SKNTVETC Awareness Month of activities is celebrated under the theme, “TVET: Igniting

Potential for Holistic Growth and Development”.