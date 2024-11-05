St. Kitts Welcomes Back a New and Improved Mein Schiff Cruise Vessel to the Destination

Basseterre, St. Kitts (05 November 2024) — St. Kitts proudly welcomed back the newly-named and improved Mein Schiff I on its inaugural call to the destination today, reintroducing TUI Cruises’ celebrated vessel back to the destination in a fresh, sophisticated iteration. While St. Kitts has hosted a previous vessel under the name Mein Schiff I, this reimagined ship represents an evolution in design, amenities, and sustainable technology for the fleet, elevating the passenger experience to new levels of comfort and innovation.Originally delivered to TUI Cruises in April 2018, Mein Schiff I brings enhanced features to the fleet, including expanded spa and fitness facilities, a 438-meter running track, and the “Schaubühne,” a cutting-edge auditorium designed for speeches and concerts. With accommodations for 2,894 passengers, 90% of whom can enjoy luxurious sea views, the vessel sets new standards in upscale cruising while continuing to honor the brand’s commitment to excellence.Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, expressed her excitement for this significant call, saying, “November is an exciting month for St. Kitts as we host several cruise calls, including the beautifully reimagined Mein Schiff I. Each visit symbolizes a renewed commitment to our island as a top-tier cruise destination and underscores our dedication to delivering unforgettable, authentic experiences. We are thrilled to welcome this enhanced Mein Schiff I and its passengers to discover the unmatched beauty, culture, and hospitality of St. Kitts.”Not only is the new Mein Schiff I a luxury liner, but it also aligns with St. Kitts’ dedication to sustainable tourism. Outfitted with cutting-edge environmental technologies like catalytic converters and a desulphurization system, the vessel meets high standards in eco-conscious cruising.This milestone call highlights St. Kitts’ continued appeal as a premier Caribbean cruise destination, bringing together rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and eco-friendly tourism practices.