St. Kitts: Dr. Janielle P. Maynard Honored with Vanguard Award at Caribbean American Heritage Gala

Last night, in a dazzling celebration of Caribbean excellence, St. Kitts and Nevis native Dr. Janielle P. Maynard, Assistant Professor at Johns Hopkins University, received the prestigious Vanguard Award at the 31st Caribbean American Heritage Awards (CARAH) Gala in Washington, D.C. Dr. Maynard joined an elite list of honorees, including calypso legend Lord Nelson, awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Dominica’s first Olympic gold medalist, Thea LaFond-Gadson.

Dr. Maynard, a groundbreaking cancer researcher and health equity advocate, has been hailed as a transformative force in the fight against health disparities. Quoted from her CARAH profile, Janielle was described as “a powerhouse in the fight against health disparities, revolutionizing cancer research to create better outcomes for underrepresented communities.” Her work has focused on pioneering therapies for pancreatic cancer and uncovering racial disparities in prostate cancer, making her a beacon of hope for countless patients.

A Journey Rooted in Excellence

Born and raised in St. Kitts, Dr. Maynard’s academic journey began with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, earned summa cum laude, at Howard University. She then pursued her PhD in Translational Biology and Molecular Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. Her career is adorned with accolades, including:

Department of Defense Prostate Cancer Research Award

Johns Hopkins Pathology Young Investigator’s Day Translational Research Award

American Association for Cancer Research Scholar in Training Award

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Career Development Award

A Legacy of Mentorship and Health Equity

In addition to her scientific achievements, Dr. Maynard has made a significant impact as a mentor. As the founding director of the HBCU Mentoring Program, she has matched over 60 underrepresented STEM students with postgraduate mentors, paving the way for the next generation of scientists. Her leadership in mentoring earned her the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Inaugural Postdoctoral Excellence in Mentoring Award.

Changing the Cancer Research Landscape

Dr. Maynard currently serves as Community Outreach and Engagement Liaison at Johns Hopkins Cancer Center. She leads the Gastrointestinal Health Disparities Working Group and spearheads groundbreaking studies on cancer health disparities. One of her notable achievements includes launching the largest study of pancreatic cancer in Black patients, funded by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Her contributions have been recognized globally, including her selection to deliver the distinguished Professor J. Robert Beck Distinguished Scholar Lecture at the African Caribbean Cancer Consortium Conference in Mombasa, Kenya.

A Beacon for the Caribbean

Dr. Maynard’s recognition at CARAH underscores her vital role as a cultural and scientific ambassador. Her success exemplifies the brilliance of St. Kitts and Nevis on the global stage, inspiring her community and carving a path for others to follow.

The Vanguard Award is not just a testament to her accomplishments but a rallying cry for the Caribbean to continue championing excellence in all fields.