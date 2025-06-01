RAPED AND ROBBED!” — DR. HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS UNLEASHES FURY ON CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR DEAL



PLP Leader Drops Bombshells on National Betrayal, Exposes $60M Debt Disaster, and Demands Accountability

Basseterre, St. Kitts – June 1, 2025 —

In a fiery and unrelenting national address, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, Political Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) and former Prime Minister, issued a scathing condemnation of what he described as the “blatant rape” of the country by the Christophe Harbour developers—accusing them of broken promises, massive debt defaults, and exploitation of the nation’s public institutions.

“This is not development. This is daylight robbery, wrapped in ribbon and sold to us as progress,” Harris declared, his tone charged with righteous indignation.

BROKEN PROMISES AND BORROWED LIES

Dr. Harris pulled no punches as he outlined the catalogue of betrayal by the Christophe Harbour developers, who he said brazenly reneged on their agreement to self-finance the luxury marina and customs complex.

“Rather than financing the infrastructure as promised,” Harris said, “the developers borrowed millions from National Bank—our people’s bank—to build the Christophe Harbour Marina and Customs House.”

That move, Harris insisted, was a complete violation of the development agreement, and it has left the nation drowning in public debt while the developers walk away virtually unscathed.

THE NUMBERS THAT REVEAL A NATIONAL TRAGEDY

Harris presented the public with alarming figures:

Over $49 million in arrears to the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank — only $2.7 million reportedly recovered.

in arrears to the — only reportedly recovered. Nearly $6 million owed to SKELEC , the island’s electricity corporation.

owed to , the island’s electricity corporation. Over $4.5 million outstanding to the Social Security Board , the financial lifeline for thousands of workers.

outstanding to the , the financial lifeline for thousands of workers. And the most staggering of all: the promised US $17 BILLION in national economic benefit over 20 years? Completely evaporated.

“Not even a fraction of that promise has come to fruition,” Harris charged. “And now, as the 20-year customs and duty-free concession expires, all we’re left with is a shell of what was sold to us—a gleaming marina, yes, but one paid for by the backs of our taxpayers.”

WHERE IS THE PRIME MINISTER?

Turning his fire on Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, Harris lambasted the sitting administration’s silence and lack of transparency surrounding the supposed “sale” of the development.

“We are told that Christophe Harbour was sold. But to who? For how much? Under what terms? What concessions were given to the new buyer? And what accountability measures are in place to pursue the developers who defaulted?”

He added, “The Prime Minister’s vague, rehearsed platitudes are an insult to our intelligence. This is not a victory. This is a national disgrace.”

PLP PROMISES ACCOUNTABILITY

Dr. Harris ended his blistering rebuke with a call to action, promising that a PLP government would:

Audit the entire Christophe Harbour deal from start to finish

Pursue legal action to recover outstanding debts and enforce original contract terms

to recover outstanding debts and enforce original contract terms Disclose all financial details of the current sale to the public

of the current sale to the public And end the culture of impunity that has allowed foreign developers to exploit the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This is not just about Christophe Harbour. This is about the soul of our nation. It’s time for leadership with backbone, not backroom deals,” he thundered.

THE VERDICT

What was once hailed as a luxury gateway to prosperity has now been exposed as a $60 million mirage—a failed experiment in elite partnerships that left locals bearing the cost.

The Christophe Harbour scandal is not just a development gone wrong. It’s a betrayal of trust.

And Dr. Harris? He’s made it clear—this fight isn’t over.

