SKI ACADEMY STAR SETS SIGHTS ON ENGLAND: NYA-JODE FASSALE TO PURSUE CIVIL AND COASTAL ENGINEERING DEGREE

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 19, 2026 — A remarkable chapter has come to a close for one of SKI Academy’s most accomplished students as Nya-Jode Fassale officially graduates after spending her entire educational journey at the institution and prepares to embark on an exciting new adventure in the United Kingdom.

After 11 years of academic excellence, leadership, and service at St. Kitts International Academy (SKI Academy), Nya is preparing to pursue a degree in Civil and Coastal Engineering at the **** this fall.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for the young scholar, who has distinguished herself as both a leader and role model throughout her time at SKI Academy.

According to the school, Nya has been a dedicated student leader who actively participated in a variety of clubs and organizations while proudly serving as President of the Student Council, representing the interests and voices of her fellow students.

Beyond the classroom, she has also earned recognition as an accomplished pan player, demonstrating a passion for culture, music, and community involvement. Her commitment to excellence, leadership, and service has made her a respected figure among both students and faculty.

Described by the school as “an all-around role model,” Nya consistently embodied the values of hard work, integrity, school spirit, and academic achievement throughout her years at SKI Academy.

Her decision to pursue Civil and Coastal Engineering comes at a time when the Caribbean and the wider world continue to face growing challenges related to climate resilience, coastal protection, and sustainable infrastructure—fields in which future engineers like Nya are expected to play a critical role.

In congratulating its graduating student, SKI Academy expressed confidence in her future success.

“We have no doubt that her creativity, determination, and leadership will lead her to tremendous success. Congratulations, Nya! Your SKI family is incredibly proud of you, and we cannot wait to see all that you accomplish. Way to go, Nya!” the school said.

As she prepares to begin this exciting new chapter in England, Nya-Jode Fassale leaves behind a legacy of leadership and excellence at SKI Academy while carrying with her the hopes and pride of her family, teachers, classmates, and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis community.

Her journey serves as an inspiring reminder that with dedication, vision, and perseverance, local students can reach global heights.

Congratulations, Nya-Jode Fassale, and best wishes as you take the next step toward becoming one of the Caribbean’s future engineering leaders.