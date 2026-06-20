BREAKING NEWS: THREE CHARGED IN ALLEGED US$50 MILLION MONEY-LAUNDERING AND FRAUD SCHEME IN ST. KITTS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — June 20, 2026 — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has laid multiple money-laundering and fraud-related charges against three individuals in connection with an alleged financial scheme said to have spanned nearly six years.

Police have confirmed that Paul Bilzerian and Terri Steffen, both of Frigate Bay, and Gregory Gilpin-Payne of New Road, St. Kitts, were charged at the Basseterre Police Station on June 18, 2026.

According to police, the alleged offences occurred between November 2018 and July 2024, during which the accused, together with others, are alleged to have conspired to obtain US$50 million by false pretenses and to have subsequently laundered the funds.

Bilzerian and Gilpin-Payne were each charged with Money Laundering by Transaction, Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, False Pretense, and Conspiracy to Commit False Pretense. Steffen was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.

The RSCNPF said investigations remain ongoing.

In a strong statement, the Force commended the White Collar Crime Unit for advancing the matter to this stage and reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to confronting financial crime.

The Police Force stated that St. Kitts and Nevis will not be used as a vehicle for fraud, false pretense, or the laundering of criminally obtained funds, adding that such matters will continue to be pursued with the full force of the law.

All accused persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty before a court of law.