SHUT UP & READ THE CONSTITUTION!” — DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS FIERCELY CLAPS BACK AT PM DREW IN EXPLOSIVE PRESS CONFERENCE



— SKN Times, July 9, 2025

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — BOOM! The gloves are officially off.

In a blistering verbal takedown that shook the political landscape on Tuesday evening, former Prime Minister and PLP Leader Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris unleashed a scathing rebuttal to recent comments by Prime Minister Terrance Drew, who had accused Harris of being “out of order” for delivering a national address.

Dr. Harris wasn’t having it.

Standing firm and unapologetic before a packed audience at the PLP’s Monthly Press Conference for July, Harris dropped what may go down as one of the most defiant and unforgettable soundbites of 2025:

“He hasn’t read the Constitution and that is why he’s speaking so much ridiculousness. … Go and shut up and read the Constitution.”

Mic drop.

Dr. Harris referenced Section 12 of the Constitution, defending his right to address the nation as a former head of government, Member of Parliament, and private citizen. He tore into what he called an authoritarian streak in PM Drew’s leadership — accusing the current Prime Minister of attempting to muzzle opposition voices and trample on the most basic of democratic freedoms: free speech.

“I will not be silenced,” Harris declared. “I will make national addresses as often as I, in my deliberate judgment, determine it is in the best interest of the country to hear me. … There is not a thing — I repeat — not a thing that Dr. Drew can do to stop it.”

The fiery exchange comes after PM Drew publicly questioned Harris’ legitimacy to speak to the nation outside of a general election context — a move many observers saw as tone-deaf, insecure, and blatantly undemocratic.

But Harris, ever the seasoned statesman and constitutional purist, turned Drew’s attempted dismissal into a full-scale constitutional schooling.

“Section 12 guarantees freedom of expression — including the freedom to communicate ideas and information without interference. Whether to the public generally, as a national address would be, or to any person or class of persons.”

A National Debate Ignited

The fallout from Harris’ remarks has set political circles ablaze. Supporters hailed it as a masterclass in constitutional clarity and courage, while critics of the Drew administration pointed to the Prime Minister’s increasingly autocratic tendencies, accusing him of trying to monopolize the national narrative.

This is not the first time the Drew administration has come under fire for alleged suppression of dissent — but this time, it’s clear the opposition isn’t backing down.

As tensions rise and the political temperature climbs ahead of the next election cycle, one thing is certain: Dr. Timothy Harris is not retreating, and he’s not shutting up. He’s standing on the Constitution — and daring anyone to challenge him on it.

