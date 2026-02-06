Elquemedo Tonito Willett-The Trailblazing Nevisian Who Opened the Door to Test Cricket for the Smaller Islands**

**SKNTimes Black History Month Hero of the Day –

When Elquemedo Tonito Willett walked onto the field in Bridgetown in March 1973 to face Australia, Caribbean cricket history quietly but decisively changed. At just 19 years old, Willett became the first Test cricketer from Nevis and the Leeward Islands, shattering a long-standing barrier that had kept talent from the smaller islands on the margins of West Indies cricket.

Born in Charlestown, Nevis, on May 1, 1953, Willett’s rise was swift and remarkable. After attending the Charlestown Boys School, he debuted for the Nevis team at 16, earned Leeward Islands selection two years later, and soon forced his way into regional and international contention through sheer skill and composure. A left-arm finger spinner of rare control, Willett impressed seasoned observers during New Zealand’s 1972 tour, where he emerged as the most effective spinner they encountered.

Between 1973 and 1974, Willett played five Test matches for the West Indies, including tours of England, India, and Pakistan. His best figures—3 for 33 at Port of Spain—reflected both promise and discipline. Yet his Test career unfolded during the rise of the fearsome West Indies pace era, a period that left little room for spinners, particularly those from smaller territories often overlooked by selectors.

Despite this, Willett’s impact extended far beyond statistics. He continued playing first-class cricket for 14 more seasons until 1989, while his breakthrough alone inspired generations of cricketers from Nevis and across the Leewards to believe that the highest level was attainable.

That legacy was formally honoured in 2010 when Nevis’ premier cricket venue was renamed Elquemedo T. Willett Park—a fitting tribute to a pioneer whose courage and talent widened the Caribbean cricket map forever.