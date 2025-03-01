SHOCKING REVELATION: PASTOR ARRESTED FOR YEARS OF CHILD ABUSE IN ST. THOMAS!

In a harrowing tale that has sent shockwaves through the peaceful community of St. Thomas, police have arrested 63-year-old Lawrence Turnbull, the pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, on a chilling array of charges including child abuse, unlawful sexual contact, and cyberstalking. The esteemed leader, who was once seen as a beacon of hope and guidance, is now facing the grim reality of the very trust he exploited—a relationship built on manipulation and betrayal.

The groundbreaking investigation began when a courageous minor bravely came forward, recounting a six-year saga of manipulation that saw Turnbull—who had assumed the role of her spiritual mentor—veer grotesquely off course. Described as a father figure, his true intentions were revealed to be deeply sinister, as he allegedly engaged in inappropriate physical contact, violating the very trust that had been placed in him.

Disturbingly, evidence from the victim disclosed that Turnbull not only acknowledged his misconduct but relentlessly pursued her even after she made it abundantly clear that she wanted nothing to do with his advances. The police major crimes unit were quick to act on the disturbing allegations, leading to his arrest at approximately 2:30 PM on Friday afternoon.

His shocking arrest has left the community grappling with dismay, anger, and a profound sense of betrayal. Residents are questioning how someone in such a position of authority could violate such sacred trust, leaving many to wonder about the implications on the church and its congregation.

With bail set at an alarming $60,000, Turnbull was processed at the Richard N. Callwood Command and is now remanded to the Bureau of Corrections, awaiting his advice of rights hearing. As more information surfaces, the community holds its breath, seeking justice and healing in the wake of this deeply unsettling crime that has shaken the very foundation of their faith.

Stay tuned as this developing story unfolds, revealing further secrets and the quest for justice in St. Thomas.