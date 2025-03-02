Political Earthquake: Former PAM Chairman Rusty Liburd Blasts Party Leadership in Explosive Radio Call on handling of Azard Gumbs Const#4 Chairmanship

In a dramatic revelation that has rattled the People’s Action Movement (PAM), former PAM Chairman and prominent political and social commentator Selwyn ‘Rusty’ Liburd has delivered a scathing critique of the party’s leadership during a fiery call-in to the popular UNFILTERED talk show hosted by Azard Gumbs, alongside special guest PAM Leader Natasha ‘Shanny’ Grey-Brookes.

Liburd, known for his outspoken nature, broke his silence on the recent turmoil within the party, particularly the controversial removal of Azard Gumbs as Chairman of Constituency #4. His passionate remarks laid bare deep-seated frustrations within the party’s ranks.

“I heard that you are no longer the chairman for Constituency #4. And if that was done, I think my party needs to really get its act together. Because they fully well know that is not the position of the PAM party,” declared Liburd, his voice brimming with disappointment.

The former chairman recounted his own experiences of what he described as internal power plays and elitism within PAM. He accused the party hierarchy of sidelining committed grassroots members in favour of those from privileged backgrounds.

“You all might not see it now, but the people in PAM, they got their mind who they want. I don’t know what kind of rich family you all come from, but I know you all ain’t come from a rich family. And it seems to me my party don’t want people like us inside there,” Liburd lamented.

His impassioned plea underscored the growing discontent among loyal PAM supporters, as he called out the lack of visibility and action from the party’s leadership, except for Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes.

“You are the person who is the only voice for the party out there right now. You’re the only person doing anything that I can see. I see you on Facebook, I hear you on the radio – nobody else. It hurts me a lot to see my own party struggling to get some votes.”

Liburd’s comments have ignited a firestorm within the PAM ranks, with many viewing his intervention as a rallying cry for reform and greater inclusivity within the party.

As the fallout from his explosive remarks continues, all eyes are now on the PAM leadership to respond to the mounting calls for transparency and unity. Will Liburd’s bold intervention spark the long-overdue transformation the party needs, or will the internal divisions continue to widen?

Stay tuned as the drama unfolds in this unfolding political saga.