March Madness Basketball Tournament Officially Underway at Earl Merkman Sports Hall in Statia

Posted on March 1, 2025 in General News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oranjestad, Sint Eustatius – 27 February 2025 – The March Madness Basketball Tournament has officially tipped off at the Earl Merkman Sports Hall, bringing together top male teams from across the region. Competing teams hail from St Kitts, Saint Martin, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Nevis, Saba, and Sint Eustatius.

As Commissioner of Sport, Rechelline Leerdam, was unable to attend due to a scheduled council meeting, her Executive Assistant, Sjahairah Flemming, had the honour of officially declaring the tournament open. In her remarks, she emphasised the importance of regional sportsmanship and the tournament’s role in fostering talent and unity.

Running from 27 February to 2 March, the tournament promises exciting matchups as teams compete for the championship title. The Statia Government encourages the public to attend and support the athletes.

