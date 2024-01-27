Shevonne Merchant, St. Kitts Native, Secures Amplified Audience Award and £1000 Prize at UK’s Enter.Stage.Write Competition

In a night of literary brilliance and dramatic excellence, St. Kitts-rooted performer Shevonne Merchant emerged victorious, clinching the Amplified Audience Award at the prestigious Enter.Stage.Write competition held at the Birmingham Hippodrome in the UK.Competing against four other finalists in the “Enter Stage Write” storytelling competition, Shevonne’s captivating story, titled “Shopping for Grandma’s Last Bed,” took center stage as it was brilliantly dramatized by the talented actors Linda, Blossom, and Tom from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. Their performance resonated profoundly with the audience, capturing hearts and securing the coveted Amplified Audience Award for Shevonne.Hailing from a lineage of talent, Shevonne is the daughter of Kittitian Vernice Merchant, and her remarkable achievement showcases the artistic prowess embedded in her roots. The event unfolded on Thursday, January 24th, within the intimate confines of Birmingham Hippodrome’s Patrick Studio, marking the culmination of the Enter.Stage.Write competition, which had been accepting entries since July 2023.Enter.Stage.Write, founded by Natalie Edwards-Yesufu in 2017, provides an exclusive platform for writers, amplifying their visibility and facilitating connections within the arts and theatre community. The competition brought five selected scripts to life before an engaged audience and a panel of experts. The top honor, bestowed upon Shevonne, includes a £1,000 prize, along with a year of support and networking opportunities with esteemed theatre companies, TV, and film professionals.The competition’s mission extends beyond recognition, championing regional inclusivity and enhanced representation within the UK’s creative arts landscape. Acknowledging its growth and impact, Enter.Stage.Write received a 2022 nomination at the Black British Theatre Awards for the best use of innovation and technology, further solidifying its commitment to fostering creativity and diversity in storytelling.Shevonne Merchant’s triumph at Enter.Stage.Write not only celebrates her individual talent but also reflects the richness of the artistic tapestry rooted in the Caribbean, proving that compelling stories can transcend borders and captivate audiences worldwide.