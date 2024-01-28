King Ellie Matt’s Heartfelt Plea for HELP: St. Kitts and Nevis Icon Appeals for Return to Homeland in Twilight Years

In a poignant social media post, legendary musician Elston “Ellie Matt” Nero, a Cultural Hero and Music Icon of St. Kitts and Nevis, has issued a heartfelt call to his country and government for assistance. After seven years in a nursing home, Ellie Matt expresses gratitude for birthday wishes and acknowledges God’s kindness, yet longs for the opportunity to spend his twilight years in the land he passionately contributed to.

With a plea directed at the ruling powers, Ellie Matt emphasizes his significant role in shaping the musical landscape and elevating St. Kitts and Nevis globally. Notably, he underscores his loyalty to the Labour Party throughout his life.

Ellie Matt’s impact spans decades, notably during the 70s, 80s, and early 90s, where his Gis Brass Int’l became a symbol of national pride. His musical influence resonated beyond borders, placing the Federation on the world map. Battling chronic kidney failure and undergoing dialysis twice weekly, Ellie Matt’s health challenges underscore the urgency of his appeal.

The article calls for national acknowledgment of Ellie Matt and Olympic sprinter Kim Collins as national heroes, advocating for legislation similar to Antigua and Barbuda’s honoring Sir Viv Richards. This legislation would ensure that these esteemed figures are well cared for by the state, recognizing their unparalleled contributions to the nation’s development.

Kim Collins and Ellie Matt, deserving of the highest level of acknowledgment, should be granted the opportunity to live comfortably for the rest of their lives, compliments of the state. This call resonates not only as an expression of gratitude but as a fundamental acknowledgment of the immeasurable impact these icons have had on the cultural and global identity of St. Kitts and Nevis.