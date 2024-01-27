Shockwaves and Outcry in the UK: St. Kitts and Nevis Associations Disheartened by Letter Announcing Termination of Beloved 2023 Caribbean Diplomat of the Year Awardee, Her Excellency Elsa Wilkin-Ambrister

Birminhgham, UK (Janaury 27th, 2024):- In a recent letter circulated among St. Kitts and Nevis Associations in the UK, shockwaves of dismay and gross dissatisfaction reverberated as news broke about the removal and termination of the highly esteemed diplomat, Her Excellency Elsa Wilkin-Ambrister. The letter from the SKN High Commission in London announced her departure, citing the end of her vacation leave on March 31, 2024, marking the termination of her services.

Expressing gratitude for Ms. Wilkin-Ambrister’s contributions, the letter acknowledged her success in developing a broad network that brought significant benefits to the High Commission and St. Kitts and Nevis in general. It also highlighted her outreach and assistance to members of the SKN diaspora in the UK, wishing her well in her future endeavors.

However, the announcement sparked discontent among several UK-based SKN associations, with one association in Birmingham expressing strong dissatisfaction. They voiced their displeasure, stating that the relationship between the associations and the High Commissioner’s office had significantly improved under Ms. Wilkin-Ambrister’s tenure. The associations sought a response from the High Commissioner, urging a reconsideration of the decision and expressing grave concerns about her termination.

The associations have planned a virtual merged meeting to discuss the situation further in an effort to officially express concerns and respond to the High commissioner regarding the letter.

Adding to the controversy, Her Excellency Wilkin-Ambrister’s termination occurred just months after she was named Consul of the Year for the Caribbean Region, a prestigious recognition she earned through nominations from colleagues and subsequent judgment as the winner for the region.

Despite holding the substantive post of Minister Counsellor at the High Commission, Ms. Wilkin-Ambrister went above and beyond by performing an exceptionally large amount of consular duties. Despite the embassy’s small staff, she seamlessly doubled up on responsibilities, garnering praise for her outstanding performance. The abrupt termination has left many questioning the decision and seeking answers regarding the future of diplomatic relations under the absence of this respected figure.