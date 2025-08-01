SHAME ON DREW: St.Kitts-Nevis Government’s Ambulance “Upgrade” Exposed as Second-Hand Bus Shells From Asia

———————————————–

Only Two Operational Units in Federation While Millions Spent on Music Festival Artistes and Overseas Travel

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — At a time when lives hang in the balance and seconds matter, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are being failed by a healthcare system limping on just two operational ambulances — a dangerously short number for a modern nation. Shocking reports now confirm what many feared: the government’s so-called “ambulance fleet upgrade” is nothing more than a repainting and retrofitting of used foreign cast-offs, complete with Asian-language decals still visible on the bodywork.

The two vehicles, pictured outside what appears to be a local body shop, are not new, not outfitted, and certainly not ready to respond to medical emergencies. Instead, these second-hand bus shells — believed to have been imported from an East Asian country — await refurbishing in a dusty garage, raising serious questions about the Drew administration’s priorities and credibility.

For months to years, dating back to 2022, the issue of the crumbling ambulance service has been raised repeatedly. Medical professionals, patients, and concerned citizens have all sounded the alarm. Yet the government’s response has been tepid at best — and now, tragically, insulting.

In a recent parliamentary session, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, who also serves as Minister of Health, confidently stated that the ambulance crisis was being “addressed” and two new ambulances had been “commissioned.” But what he failed to mention is that these are not new ambulances, but instead repurposed, used Asian vehicles, with no clear timeline for completion, no confirmation of meeting international emergency standards, and no transparency regarding procurement.

A Healthcare System in Crisis

By any standard, the Federation should have at least 9 ambulances on the road to service the twin-island state efficiently — yet we are now functioning with just two. This has delayed emergency responses, endangered lives, and strained medical staff who are doing their best with minimal resources. Families have reported waiting over 40 minutes for emergency transport in some areas, while others are being forced to use private vehicles in moments of critical need.

Millions for Music, Scraps for Healthcare?

This unfolding scandal comes in stark contrast to the government’s lavish spending on entertainment and image-building. In 2024 alone, over $4 million was reportedly spent on international music festival artistes, while local hospital workers were forced to operate without basic emergency vehicles. The optics are damning: first-world glitz for tourists, second-hand buses for citizens.

Are We Second-Hand Citizens?

The ambulances — clearly stamped with foreign, possibly Chinese lettering — raise an uncomfortable question: Are the people of St. Kitts and Nevis being treated like second-rate citizens in their own country? Why is it acceptable to import used vehicles for emergency care, while billions are spent on image-building and non-essential spectacles?

This is not just about ambulances. This is about respect, dignity, and the value of human life in the Federation. Every citizen — no matter their parish or political affiliation — deserves a health system that responds with urgency, professionalism, and modern tools.

Accountability Now

The people deserve answers:

Who authorized the purchase of these used vehicles?

What safety standards will they meet?

Why weren’t brand-new ambulances purchased through proper international channels?

When will the full fleet of 9 ambulances be restored?

In a time when the health system is under pressure from rising chronic illnesses, youth violence, and growing population demands, this slapdash, second-hand approach to emergency response is not just incompetent — it’s dangerous.

As citizens continue to mourn loved ones lost to medical delays, the government owes the nation more than apologies. It owes us a functioning healthcare system — and the truth.