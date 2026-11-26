Lions of Teranga reportedly reclaim their continental crown following a successful appeal against CAF’s controversial decision to overturn their historic victory over Morocco.

TIMES CARIBBEAN | INTERNATIONAL SPORTS | NOVEMBER 26, 2026

African football is celebrating a historic moment after Senegal were officially reinstated as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions following a landmark ruling delivered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The international sports court overturned an earlier decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeals Board, which had stripped Senegal of the championship and awarded Morocco a 3–0 victory. The ruling restores Senegal’s original 1–0 triumph and confirms their status as two-time African champions. tas-cas.org+1

The dramatic final, played on January 18, 2026, in Rabat, saw Senegalese players temporarily leave the field following a controversial penalty decision. The team subsequently returned, Morocco failed to convert the penalty, and Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time.

Months of uncertainty followed. Senegal’s football federation challenged CAF’s decision, ultimately securing a favourable ruling before the international sports tribunal.

Gautam Karve, Editor-in-Chief of the World Media Organization, welcomed the decision, describing it as a significant moment for African sport and a proud occasion for Senegal.

Karve commended the court for upholding the principles of fairness, justice and sporting integrity, while recognising the determination of Senegal’s players, coaching staff, football administrators and millions of supporters.

For African football enthusiasts across the Caribbean and throughout the global African diaspora, the reinstatement represents another memorable chapter in the continent’s rich sporting history.

Morocco has, however, indicated its intention to challenge the ruling, while previously imposed disciplinary sanctions remain in effect. Reuters+1

For now, the Lions of Teranga stand once again as the champions of Africa.

Congratulations, Senegal!

Adapted from commentary by Gautam Karve, Editor-in-Chief of the World Media Organization, with additional independently verified reporting.

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