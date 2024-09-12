Antigua and Barbuda Reports Record-Breaking CBI Sales as St. Kitts and Nevis Programme Fallout Boosts Rival Islands

Antigua and Barbuda has revealed record Citizenship by Investment (CBI) sales in 2024, capitalizing on the dramatic collapse of the once-dominant St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme. Charmaine Quinland-Donavan, CEO of Antigua & Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), announced that the number of CBI applications this year nearly matches the combined total of the previous three years.Expressing delight at the programme’s success, Quinland-Donavan attributed the surge to the rigorous standards that continue to attract high-quality investors to the twin-island nation.St. Kitts and Nevis, which once led the Caribbean CBI market with near-billion-dollar revenue in 2020 and 2021, has seen its dominance crumble. A government change in 2022 brought significant alterations to the programme, including a sharp price hike and complex regulations. To make matters worse, convicted fraudster Phillipe Martinez was controversially appointed as the sole Public Benefactor of the programme, which has been marred by lawsuits and accusations of underselling passports.As St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI programme falters, with mass layoffs at the CIU and the recent resignation of CEO Michael Martin, rival Caribbean nations like Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and St. Lucia are witnessing a windfall in applications and CBI revenue, benefiting from the spectacular fallout.