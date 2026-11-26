The Federation’s historic Citizenship by Investment Programme enters its final chapter, with new applications ending January 31, 2029, all processing concluding December 31, 2029, and permanent closure scheduled for January 1, 2030.

TIMES CARIBBEAN | BREAKING NEWS | NOVEMBER 26, 2026

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The European Union has agreed to an extended timeline for the winding down of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, allowing the Federation to continue accepting new applications until January 31, 2029.

The Prime Minister’s Office officially announced the agreement on Thursday, November 26, confirming that the historic programme will cease operations by January 1, 2030. SKNIS +1

The agreement provides approximately eight additional months for accepting applications beyond the European Commission’s originally proposed June 1, 2028 phase-out deadline.

THE OFFICIAL CBI CLOSURE TIMELINE

June 1, 2028 Original EU proposed phase-out deadline.

January 31, 2029 Final day for receiving new CBI applications.

February 1, 2029 No new applications accepted.

December 31, 2029 All outstanding application processing concludes.

January 1, 2030 Official programme closure under the announced agreement.

THE EU’S ORIGINAL DEMAND

On June 25, 2026, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner reportedly communicated with the five Eastern Caribbean nations operating CBI programmes, requesting their phase-out by June 1, 2028.

The countries affected were Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia.

The request followed the introduction of the EU’s revised Visa Suspension Mechanism under Regulation (EU) 2025/2441, which establishes the operation of investor citizenship schemes as a possible justification for suspending visa-free Schengen access. EUR-Lex +2

NO REDUCTION IN CBI REQUIREMENTS

The Government confirmed that throughout the transition, existing investment thresholds, pricing structures and due diligence requirements will remain in force.

The Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA) will oversee regulatory compliance.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the European Commission has also expressed willingness to assist the Federation with economic diversification initiatives, including geothermal energy, digital connectivity and projects under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. SKNIS +1

THE ECONOMIC CHALLENGE AHEAD

Established in 1984, the Federation’s pioneering CBI programme has contributed substantially to national infrastructure, public finances, social assistance programmes and economic development.

While the negotiated extension provides additional breathing room, it also establishes a definitive timetable for the country’s transition away from one of its most significant revenue sources.

Attention now turns to whether alternative industries can generate sufficient revenue, employment and investment to compensate for the eventual loss of CBI income.

Meanwhile, negotiations involving other Eastern Caribbean CBI jurisdictions remain ongoing. The Federation’s agreement does not automatically establish a revised deadline for the entire region.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, however, the countdown is clear.

New CBI applications end in January 2029. Processing ends in December 2029. And on January 1, 2030, the historic programme is scheduled to close.