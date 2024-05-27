Income Support Initiative Offers Hope to St. Lucia Families Post-COVID-19

SUPPORT PROGRAMME BRINGS RELIEF

The Income Support Programme is bringing hope and relief to families in St. Lucia still grappling with the aftermath of COVID-19. This initiative by the Pierre-led administration is spearheaded by the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment and ensures that no one is left behind.

Heartfelt stories from affected persons in the informal sector reveal the profound impact of this lifeline. Families share how this crucial financial assistance has not just assisted with their struggles but enriched their lives, giving them a renewed sense of hope and stability.

The Income Support Programme specifically aids those who:

Lost their source of income due to COVID-19.

Became unemployed or temporarily received no salary because of prolonged illness from COVID-19.

Did not benefit from previous COVID-19 support programs like the Economic Relief Programme (ERP) or Income Support Programme (ISP) in 2020.

Supports households applying on behalf of a child/ward aged 12 and under whose parent/guardian passed away due to COVID-19.

This programme highlights the government’s unwavering commitment to equity and social justice by ensuring that everyone receives the support they need. The Pierre-led administration reaffirms its dedication to leaving no one behind as we recover from the pandemic’s challenges.

The stories from beneficiaries speak volumes about the programme’s success and the difference it makes in the lives of those who need it most.