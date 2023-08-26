Scandal Unveiled: Dr. Terrance Drew’s Visit to St. Vincent Ignites Protocol Crisis and Allegations of Misuse of Public Funds!

Dr. Terrance Drew’s recent visit to St. Vincent has raised eyebrows and concerns among those familiar with diplomatic protocol. As the Head of the OECS Authority, his official visit was intended to hold significance. However, the timing of his trip has sparked controversy due to its apparent disregard for protocol and appropriateness.The visit, ostensibly aimed at strengthening relationships, took place while St. Vincent’s Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalvez, was absent from the island. This breach of protocol, where dignitaries of equal status should meet, has left many questioning the decision-making process. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves departed for New York on August 23 to engage with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Mission to the United Nations. Subsequently, he will head to Washington, DC, on August 26 to deliver an address at the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS).The absence of key officials from Dr. Drew’s entourage, such as the Cannabis Industry Czar Dr. Garfield Alexander and Industry Minister Mr. Samal Duggins, has further raised suspicions about the purpose of the visit.Critics argue that Dr. Drew’s visit seems less focused on official duties and more on recreational activities. Allegations of visiting marijuana farms, smoking, and relaxing on the beach have added fuel to the fire. This has led to accusations of wasteful spending, considering the challenging economic situation faced by both countries.Suggestions have arisen that Dr. Drew could have coordinated meetings during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, where many OECS Heads would naturally converge. Alternatively, he could have used opportunities like the OECS Anniversary, ECCB Monetary Council meetings, or CARICOM gatherings to discuss pertinent matters.In light of the controversy, voices demanding accountability are growing louder. There are calls for Dr. Drew to repay the expenses incurred during the trip, with concerns that such ill-timed frolic has squandered public funds that could have been channeled into vital projects for the betterment of the people.0