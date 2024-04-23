Over 120 Stalls to be Explored at 29th Edition of Agriculture Open Day This Week

The excitement is palpable as the 29th edition of the Agriculture Open Day gears up to welcome patrons to the Royal Basseterre Valley National Park this Thursday and Friday. With an impressive lineup of over 120 stalls, this year’s event promises an unparalleled opportunity for visitors to delve into the rich tapestry of St. Kitts’ agricultural landscape.

From farm equipment to livestock, plants to aquaculture, the diverse array of stalls will showcase the breadth and depth of the island’s agricultural offerings. Attendees can engage with farmers, agronomists, and other experts, gaining insights into the latest trends and technologies shaping the industry.

Beyond the stalls, a vibrant program awaits, featuring educational presentations, culinary demonstrations, and entertaining competitions. Head of Media and Communication, Chaïra Flanders, expressed enthusiasm for the event’s growth, highlighting the collaborative spirit driving its success.

Under the theme “Securing Our Future Through Sustainable Agriculture by 2025 and Beyond,” this year’s Agriculture Open Day underscores the sector’s pivotal role in shaping a resilient and prosperous future for St. Kitts and Nevis.

As anticipation builds, organizers anticipate a bustling turnout from across the federation and neighboring islands, solidifying the Agriculture Open Day’s status as a premier event on the regional agricultural calendar.