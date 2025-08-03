KALIA HUGGINS: FROM BEAUTY QUEEN TO FOOTBALL CHAMPION

SKN TIMES SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT FEATURE



August 2, 2025 | By SKN Times Staff

In an era that demands more than ever from its role models, Kalia Huggins has emerged as a symbol of multidimensional excellence—boldly bridging the worlds of beauty, athletics, and leadership. Once crowned Miss St. Kitts and Nevis 2011-2012, Huggins has now made indelible history on the football pitch, becoming the first woman to lead a men’s team to victory in the SKNFA Division One Football League.

The story of Huggins’ rise is not just inspiring—it’s groundbreaking.

For many, her name is synonymous with grace and eloquence. As a national beauty queen, she represented the twin-island federation on the regional stage, captivating audiences with her intelligence, poise, and advocacy. But behind the tiara and sash was a competitor with a different kind of fire—one that burned for football.

That fire has now been transformed into triumph. Under her coaching leadership, The Dieppe Bay Eagles soared to their first-ever Division One championship in 2025, rewriting history and shattering glass ceilings in a sport still grappling with gender barriers.

“I really thought I had it last season,” Huggins reflected, “but again, a lot of problems, a lot of obstacles. So, the goal was still, or the objective was still to be the first female to win the league.”

And win it she did.

But this wasn’t her first taste of coaching success. In 2023, Huggins guided Dieppe Bay’s U-13 team to a stunning Premier Cup victory, securing the club’s first youth league title and signaling the start of a new era for football in the north.

Now, with her appointment as Head of Women’s Football by the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA), Huggins is poised to transform the national landscape for women and girls in the sport.

Her journey stands as a powerful declaration: women can and should lead—in boardrooms, on stages, and on football fields.

Kalia Huggins is no longer just a beauty queen or a coach. She is a trailblazer, architect of dreams, and a living reminder that femininity and fierce leadership are not opposites, but allies.

In the words of many who have witnessed her journey, Kalia didn’t just change the game—she expanded it.

And for the young girl watching from the sidelines with a football at her feet and a crown in her heart, the path is clearer now—because Kalia Huggins walked it first.