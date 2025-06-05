NATIONAL BANK SILENT AS TAXPAYERS SCREAM: NO WORD ON UNSECURED MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR LOANS TO CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR AFTER MARINA SALE WINDFALL

WHERE IS THE TRANSPARENCY? NATIONAL BANK SILENT ON CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR MARINA LOANS AMID CONTROVERSIAL SALEAs Developers Cash Out and Government Celebrates, St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Leaves Taxpayers in the Dark

US$22 Million in Unsecured Public Loans Vanish into Silence — Was the Nation Ripped Off While Developers Walked Away Rich?

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In what is quickly shaping up to be the biggest financial betrayal of a generation, the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank (SKNANB) continues to maintain a wall of silence regarding more than US$22 million in unsecured loans issued to the Christophe Harbour developers—even after the developers sold the marina for a rumored EC$80 million windfall.

Despite the public outcry, the bank—owned by the people—has issued no statement, no update, and no transparency about whether the loans were repaid, written off, quietly waived, or still outstanding.

THE UNSECURED LOANS: A SHOCKING GAMBLE WITH PUBLIC MONEY

Leaked bank documents and internal memos confirm:

A US$16 million loan was issued in 2014 to build the marina slips.

was issued in 2014 to build the marina slips. A US$6 million loan followed in 2015 for the marina service building.

followed in 2015 for the marina service building. Both loans were completely unsecured.

No mortgages. No guarantees. Just blind trust and reckless risk—with taxpayer dollars.

By June 2018, the US$16 million loan was still nearly fully outstanding. Meanwhile, drawdowns on the second loan continued just to pay interest, and the balance sat at nearly US$5 million—with no indication that any principal was ever repaid.

MILLIONS LOANED, NOTHING REPAID — THEN A SECRET SALE

Fast-forward to 2025: Christophe Harbour has sold the marina, reportedly for over EC$80 million.

Yet there’s been:

No public accounting of whether the SKNANB loans were repaid.

of whether the SKNANB loans were repaid. No announcement from the bank or government.

from the bank or government. No explanation of why unsecured loans of this magnitude were ever allowed in the first place.

And worst of all—no justice.

A BETRAYAL IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

This isn’t just negligence. This is a national betrayal. The people’s money—loaned without security—was handed to foreign developers who:

Acquired 2,500 acres of our most valuable land at discounted rates. Used our bank and our taxpayer-funded SIDF to finance a luxury marina. Made millions over the years, never repaid the loans. Sold the marina for tens of millions, then vanished from the scene.

And all the while, SKNANB has said nothing.

WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?

Why did SKNANB halt legal proceedings in 2022 with no explanation?

with no explanation? Were the loans written off or forgiven behind closed doors?

Has anyone been held accountable for granting unsecured loans of this size ?

? Was this a political decision? A corporate cover-up? A coordinated giveaway?

The silence is not just suspicious—it’s shameful.

THE PEOPLE DEMAND ANSWERS — AND THEY DEMAND THEM NOW

The citizens and shareholders of the SKNANB deserve to know what happened to their money. The bank is not a private club—it is a public institution entrusted with the wealth of an entire nation.

Why should ordinary people be jailed for unpaid loans while wealthy foreign developers walk away untouched, unchecked, and unaccountable?

A DAY OF RECKONING IS COMING

This scandal is no longer a quiet embarrassment—it is a roaring indictment of how the powerful protect their own while the people pay the price.

SKNANB must break its silence. The people of St. Kitts and Nevis are watching. And they will not be fooled.

St. Kitts-Nevis Times will continue to expose the facts, connect the dots, and push for the full truth behind the Christophe Harbour financial fiasco. The fight for transparency has just begun.