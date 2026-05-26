Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Set to Lead OECS Social Protection Reform Agenda

TIMES CARIBBEAN NEWS FEATURE

KINGSTOWN, ST. VINCENT — Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to assume a major leadership role in the regional social welfare agenda as governments across the Eastern Caribbean intensify efforts to strengthen protection systems for vulnerable citizens.

According to ANN, the announcement was made during the opening ceremony of the 10th Meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee on Human and Social Development, held on May 20, 2026, where St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Minister with responsibility for Social Welfare, Hon. Shevern John, confirmed that the country will become the new chair of the OECS Social Protection Technical Advisory Committee.

The meeting, held under the theme “Advancing Social Protection in the OECS: Policy, Practice and Learning,” brought together government officials, policymakers and technical representatives from across the Eastern Caribbean to examine ways of improving social welfare systems and strengthening support for vulnerable populations.

Minister John also revealed that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is scheduled to take on another major regional responsibility later this year, when it assumes leadership of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Council of Ministers on Human and Social Development. The country is expected to host ministers and delegates from across the OECS for upcoming high-level discussions.

According to the minister, the Technical Advisory Committee was established to assess social protection challenges across member states and to put forward recommendations aimed at improving the well-being of citizens throughout the sub-region.

He described the forum as an important part of ongoing regional reform efforts, noting that the two-day meeting would focus on identifying successful programmes and initiatives already operating within member states that could be adapted and replicated across the wider OECS.

“We are living in an era where we have grown as a people with a wealth of knowledge and experience that can be shared regionally to enhance the lives of others,” Minister John said.

Minister John further described the committee as a “catalyst for social protection reform,” suggesting that its recommendations could help shape the future direction of regional welfare policy and programme delivery.

The development comes at a time when social protection has become an increasingly urgent priority for Caribbean governments. Across the region, countries continue to face economic pressure, climate-related disasters, rising household vulnerability and growing demand for public assistance services.

Regional authorities have been working to modernise welfare systems, improve coordination among government agencies, and expand targeted support for families and individuals affected by economic hardship, natural hazards and social instability.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ upcoming chairmanship is therefore expected to place the country at the centre of critical policy conversations on how the OECS can build more responsive, inclusive and resilient social protection frameworks.

Minister John also used the occasion to thank Saint Kitts and Nevis for its service as outgoing chair of the committee over the past two years, while welcoming delegates and participants attending the meeting in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

As the OECS continues to pursue deeper cooperation in human and social development, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ new leadership role signals a renewed regional push to ensure that social welfare systems are better equipped to protect vulnerable citizens and respond to the changing realities facing Eastern Caribbean societies.