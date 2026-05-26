Transport at the Crossroads: Why ECCU and CARICOM Must Now Build One Bold Air-and-Sea Strategy for Regional Survival

TIMES CARIBBEAN FEATURED NEWS ANALYSIS

The Caribbean’s integration dream has always sounded powerful on paper: one people, one market, one region, one shared destiny. But in 2026, that dream is facing one of its most serious tests — not in speeches, summits, or policy declarations, but in the basic question of whether Caribbean people, goods, food, patients, students, workers, and entrepreneurs can actually move between islands reliably and affordably.

A compelling new regional commentary by financial services executive Fletcher St. Jean argues that the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union and wider CARICOM now stand at a decisive transportation crossroads. His central warning is clear: without a credible, unified regional transport strategy covering both air and sea, many of the Caribbean’s biggest development goals — from food security to medical tourism, trade expansion, climate resilience, and economic integration — will remain dangerously out of reach.

The urgency is sharpened by a wave of aviation setbacks. In the past six years, LIAT 1974 ended its historic 50-year run, LIAT 2020 has struggled to fully close the regional connectivity gap, Air Antilles was ordered into liquidation in April 2026, and Caribbean Airlines has announced route withdrawals affecting Dominica, St. Kitts, and the Ogle-Suriname corridor. According to the commentary, Caribbean Airlines attributed its restructuring to US$18.84 million in combined losses on the routes being exited.

For small island economies, these are not simply airline business decisions. They are national development warning signs.

When flights disappear, islands become more isolated. Business slows. Families are separated. Regional meetings become harder. Tourism packages become less flexible. Medical referrals become more complicated. Agricultural trade becomes less competitive. The Caribbean Single Market and Economy becomes less practical.

St. Jean’s analysis challenges the familiar public habit of blaming airlines alone. The deeper problem, he argues, is structural. Taxes, airport fees, high operating costs, fragmented regulation, and limited economies of scale have combined to make intra-Caribbean travel punishingly expensive and commercially difficult. The article points to regional studies indicating that government-imposed taxes and charges can represent a heavy portion of ticket costs, sometimes making short regional travel feel more expensive than longer international routes.

That reality has produced a painful contradiction. Caribbean governments want more regional movement, but the tax structure around regional travel often discourages the very movement they say they need.

The article places food security at the centre of the debate. CARICOM has long spoken about reducing the region’s massive food import bill, and the “25 by 2025+5” agenda continues to push the region toward stronger agricultural self-reliance. But food security cannot be achieved by planting crops alone. Farmers need vessels. Processors need shipping routes. Hotels, schools, hospitals, and supermarkets need predictable cargo movement. A tomato grown in St. Vincent, fish landed in Grenada, or agro-processed product manufactured in Saint Lucia only becomes part of the regional food security solution if it can move efficiently across borders.

That is why the maritime side of the strategy may be even more important than aviation for food security. St. Jean identifies Connect Caribe as one of the most promising developments now “structurally in motion,” with plans for passenger ferries and a dedicated cargo vessel serving multiple Caribbean territories, including Barbados, St. Vincent, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Trinidad, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, and Suriname.

If successfully implemented, such a service could become more than a ferry project. It could become a regional economic artery.

The medical tourism implications are also significant. St. Jean argues that any serious plan for regional medical excellence — including specialized centres across different ECCU islands — depends on affordable, predictable transport. A cardiology centre in one island, an orthopaedic centre in another, and a rehabilitation hub elsewhere may sound visionary, but the model collapses if patients, doctors, equipment, and supplies cannot move smoothly between them.

In other words, transportation is not a side issue. It is the infrastructure beneath almost every major Caribbean development ambition.

The proposed solutions are bold but practical. They include a coordinated CARICOM intra-regional travel tax holiday, harmonized passenger facility charges, fuel-duty relief for verified intra-regional flights, performance-based route support, a single air-and-sea transport market, coordinated regional hubs, a transport infrastructure fund through the Caribbean Development Bank, and integration with climate finance frameworks such as the Bridgetown Initiative.

The most striking feature of the proposal is that it does not call for one magic airline or one miracle ferry. Instead, it calls for a system.

That may be the missing word in Caribbean transportation policy: system.

For decades, the region has treated connectivity as a crisis to be patched after each collapse. One airline fails, another is promised. One route disappears, a subsidy is discussed. One ferry idea is launched, then delayed. But the region’s real need is not another disconnected rescue effort. It is a coordinated transport architecture that aligns governments, regulators, private investors, development banks, ports, airports, and regional institutions around one strategic objective: making Caribbean movement affordable, reliable, and development-driven.

The stakes could hardly be higher. A fragmented Caribbean cannot trade with itself properly. It cannot feed itself efficiently. It cannot fully build a regional health economy. It cannot unlock the full power of the CSME. It cannot compete as one tourism space. It cannot ask citizens to believe in regional integration while making it difficult and expensive for them to move from one island to another.

The Caribbean does not lack talent. It does not lack institutions. It does not lack ideas. What it has too often lacked is execution at regional scale.

That is why this transport debate must now move from commentary to cabinet rooms, from policy papers to budget lines, from summit declarations to binding regional action.

The collapse and retreat of carriers should not be treated merely as commercial misfortune. They should be treated as a regional alarm bell. If the Caribbean wants food security, medical excellence, tourism diversification, trade growth, and true people-centred integration, then air and sea transport must become a top-tier development priority.

The message is simple but historic: the Caribbean cannot integrate if it cannot move.

And in this decade of decision, how the region moves may determine how far the region rises.